Obituaries: Clement Smith, Ze'ev Wurman, Robert Wood, Marshall Smith

by Almanac staff

Uploaded: Fri, May 12, 2023, 11:46 am 0
Local residents who died recently include:

Clement Smith, 70, a former Palo Alto resident who taught himself computer science and developed the first robotic arm used in car manufacturing assembly lines, died on Feb. 2; Ze’ev Wurman, 73, a Palo Alto resident, software engineer and influential participant in educational content standards debates, died on April 29; Robert "Bob" Reynolds Wood, 96, a Menlo Park resident and former track star at Palo Alto High School who served in the Ninth Air Force Service Command in Erlangen, Germany, during World War II and became inspired to pursue a law career after attending the Nuremberg trials, died on April 21; Marshall "Mike" S. Smith, 85, a Menlo Park resident who served as an influential figure in American education and social policy for over six decades as director of policy and budget at the National Institute of Education under President Gerald Ford, assistant commissioner for policy at the U.S. Office of Education, chief of staff for the first secretary of education during the Carter administration, and secretary of education and acting deputy secretary of education under the Clinton administration, died on May 1.

