Bicyclists can now report '3 foot rule' violations online in San Mateo County

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announced bicyclists can now report "3 Foot Rule" violations and other bicycle-related complaints via an online reporting system.

The rule prohibits the driver of a motor vehicle from passing a bicycle in the same direction on a highway at a distance of less than 3 feet between the vehicle and bicycle.

Complaints can be made using the San Mateo County Sheriff's Online Crime Reporting portal at smcsheriff.com.

To be reported, the violations must have occurred in unincorporated parts of the county or the cities the Sheriff's Office serves, including Woodside, Portola Valley, San Carlos, Half Moon Bay and Millbrae.