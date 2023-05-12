News

Bicyclists can now report '3 foot rule' violations online in San Mateo County

by Bay City News

Uploaded: Fri, May 12, 2023, 11:43 am 11

Bicyclists in parts of San Mateo County can now report traffic violations online. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announced bicyclists can now report "3 Foot Rule" violations and other bicycle-related complaints via an online reporting system.

The rule prohibits the driver of a motor vehicle from passing a bicycle in the same direction on a highway at a distance of less than 3 feet between the vehicle and bicycle.

Complaints can be made using the San Mateo County Sheriff's Online Crime Reporting portal at smcsheriff.com.

To be reported, the violations must have occurred in unincorporated parts of the county or the cities the Sheriff's Office serves, including Woodside, Portola Valley, San Carlos, Half Moon Bay and Millbrae.

Comments

LHG
Registered user
Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
14 hours ago
LHG
Registered user
14 hours ago

I often drive up Alpine Road near the Stanford golf course and I believe I would have a head-on crash with oncoming cars if I left a 3 foot margin between my car the thoughtless bikers who ride out partially in the road. What is the best advice for that situation?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

ln
Registered user
Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
12 hours ago
ln
Registered user
12 hours ago

What about the gangs of bikers who pedal through Portola Valley 50 deep and 3 or 4 abreast, often out in the middle of the car lane? Can car drivers report them?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

MD
Registered user
Menlo Park: Stanford Hills
12 hours ago
MD
Registered user
12 hours ago

@LGH - in that situation, you have to use that pedal that’s to the left of the accelerator and wait until it’s safe to pass. We all know you don’t have anywhere important to be.

@IN - those “gangs” have every right to be in the lane. Please post a link to the law that says only cars are allowed in a traffic lane.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

gps
Registered user
Las Lomitas School
10 hours ago
gps
Registered user
10 hours ago

> I often drive up Alpine Road near the Stanford golf course and I believe I would have a head-on crash with oncoming cars if I left a 3 foot margin between my car the thoughtless bikers who ride out partially in the road. What is the best advice for that situation?

Slow down. Wait your turn. Don't be a thoughtless driver. The cyclist is not thoughtless, but your racism is clear.

You are not allowed to pass someone in front of you when doing so would put them in danger or otherwise be illegal. No matter what form of vehicle they are in. Passing without adequate clearance is both.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

gps
Registered user
Las Lomitas School
10 hours ago
gps
Registered user
10 hours ago

> often out in the middle of the car lane?

There is no such thing as a "car lane". It is a lane on the road. Bicyclists are entitled to use all of it when they deem it necessary per California vehicle code. Recommended reading: Web Link

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Whit
Registered user
Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
10 hours ago
Whit
Registered user
10 hours ago

The comment above about Alpine is so myopic and ridiculous. You could treat the cyclist like a human that deserves to live, pays taxes, and has a legal right to be there, use your BRAKES to slow down behind them and wait to pass safely when there is room and you can see. If the cyclist were a car would you be asking this question? No!

No amount of time you could possibly be stuck traveling slower than you prefer to be traveling behind that cyclist is WORTH risking that person's life. Your inconvenience is not worth their life.
You're not that important. Be kind to your neighbors. They're riding on the road because that's where bikes travel.
Additionally When they ride super close to the right it increases the likelihood of a driver passing Dangerously close and hit them because many drivers don't really know how to judge where the passenger side of their car is. Cyclists are the ones getting hit and killed. Maybe if you acted like you gave a damn about their safety and passed safely collectively they would feel safe to ride farther to the right, but thousands and thousands of on board camera videos of cyclist and the crazy high rate of cyclist getting run over by cars who were in the wrong in this country have proven we need to ride in a way that prioritizes getting home safely. Be kind friends

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Whit
Registered user
Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
9 hours ago
Whit
Registered user
9 hours ago

To the person complaining about the "gangs of bikes" really? Other than mildly inconveniencing you by making you 10 seconds slower to the upcoming intersection what harm are they doing?

Please tell me about how Dangerous gangs of bicycles are and cite the statistics of deaths caused by a group of cyclists next to the statistics of cyclists killed by cars every year in the US. I'll wait.

Please also do some performative mental gymnastics and tell me about how your tesla and the cobalt mines to build the batteries in it are SAVING THE PLANET when really you should get a bike and ride to work.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

DS
Registered user
Woodside: Emerald Hills
9 hours ago
DS
Registered user
9 hours ago

Fantastic law. Drivers who violate CVC by close-passing should be held accountable.

And to all the NIMBYs who feel the immediate urge to point the finger at cyclists who violate CVC, please call the police on them, just as you would call the police on a drunk driver, someone speeding in a school zone, someone texting and driving, etc. It’s their job to enforce the law, not yours.

And whatever you do, don’t put the cyclists’ lives at risk with your 4000 lb death machine just to prove a point.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

ND
Registered user
Menlo Park: Stanford Hills
9 hours ago
ND
Registered user
9 hours ago

> I would have a head-on crash with oncoming cars if I left a 3 foot margin between my car the thoughtless bikers who ride out partially in the road. What is the best advice for that situation?

Little driver’s ed refresher will provide an incredibly simple solution to this seemingly intractable problem:

1) Cyclists can legally (and ethically) ride “partially in the road” in a variety of circumstances.

2) If you find yourself momentarily unable to make a safe pass at the legally mandated distance, use the pedal to the left of the accelerator to slow down and wait until you can. Fortunately cars are not set to a fixed speed and can easily do this.

If you have time to comment on this article, you are not too busy to drive safely and courteously on suburban surface streets.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Brian
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
9 hours ago
Brian
Registered user
9 hours ago

I see cyclists violating traffic laws daily, not stopping at stop signs, going through red lights, riding on the sidewalk and darting into traffic lanes without signaling. These are things drivers should be able to report as well. I am curious what is the point of having the ability to report this? It will be a they said one thing and the driver said another and no tickets can be issued unless law enforcement witnesses the infraction.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Menlo Voter.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
7 hours ago
Menlo Voter.
Registered user
7 hours ago

"those “gangs” have every right to be in the lane. Please post a link to the law that says only cars are allowed in a traffic lane."

They're allowed in the lane, but they're NOT allowed to obstruct the normal flow of traffic. Meaning they don't get to take up the entire lane unless they are travelling the speed limit.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

