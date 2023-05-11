San Mateo County supervisors chip in $1M for farmworker housing, boost fines for selling tobacco to kids

The county is seeking grant money from the state to help fund the plan through the Joe Serna, Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Program, which is designed to help farmworkers become homeowners.

The money is coming from funding from Measure K, the county's half-cent sales tax. The Half Moon Bay Farmworker Project calls for placing between 45 to 50 manufactured housing units at a yet-to-be determined location in Half Moon Bay.

"We are 100 percent committed to this effort," Supervisor Ray Mueller said. "This $1 million represents the startup costs necessary to move forward with speed."

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors is exploring ways to provide more housing for farmworkers in the county, nearly four months after a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay exposed an urgent need for more living options for agricultural workers with low income.

The new ordinance only applies to unincorporated areas of the county, but county officials said in a news release May 9 they will encourage cities within the county to follow suit.

"Big Tobacco has preyed on our youth with flavored products like bubblegum and cotton candy for years," Supervisor David Canepa said. "What we've done today is to tell our retailers that if you are caught selling to minors or selling banned flavored tobacco products you will be fined heavily."

According to the county Health Department, 11 of 74 tobacco retailers, or about 15% of shops, in unincorporated San Mateo County sold to underage youth decoys during Sheriff's Office enforcement operations from April 2021 to June 2022.

They also require a fine for any violations, increase the number of required on-site inspections of shops that sell tobacco to two a year and increase the annual permit fee to sell tobacco from $174 to $672.

The new rules, which were proposed by the San Mateo County Health Department, increase fines up to $500 for a first violation and up to $1,000 for all subsequent violations within a 60-month period and prohibit new tobacco sales permits for locations within 1,000 feet of a "youth populated area" like schools and parks or within 500 feet of an existing tobacco retailer.

"We need to put teeth into enforcement for two big reasons: one is that we need to make the penalty large enough to negate the profit in selling to minors. And two, we need to do everything we can to keep cigarettes and other tobacco products out of the hands of kids," said Supervisor Warren Slocum.

"All of our farm working families deserve a safe and healthy place to live," Mueller said. "If we are going to ensure that we maintain a thriving agricultural community on our coast, what we need more than anything else are affordable homes for our farmworkers and their families."

Housing for farmworkers in the county became a focus for the Board of Supervisors after shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay on Jan. 23 revealed many farmworkers living in substandard or unpermitted housing on farm sites.

San Mateo County supervisors chip in $1M for farmworker housing, boost fines for selling tobacco to kids