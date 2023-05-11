Latest highway hazards for drivers? Tall, view-blocking weeds

The situation is the same at other local highway entrances and exits. Tall weeds on the Embarcadero Road exit also create a blind spot of cars barreling down the roadway. At the northbound 101 exit onto Embarcadero, a screen of grasses also blocks views in an already challenging location, where merging drivers must crane necks, looking backwards to see approaching traffic as they try to reach left-turn lanes across two to three lanes of traffic.

Two lanes feed onto the on-ramp and merge into speeding freeway traffic, but drivers can't see past the 4-foot-tall wild oat grasses hiding one of the on-ramp lanes and to gauge the speed of approaching cars.

The hazardous conditions are preventing drivers from seeing cars that are on conjoining merge lanes and those speeding past on the highway. The entrance to the U.S. Highway 101 at University Avenue and Donohoe Street in East Palo Alto is one such example.

Towering weeds and grasses are blocking the line of sight of motorists trying to use freeway on-ramps and off-ramps in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto and throughout Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, a recent tour along U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate 280 shows.

"City crews have observed Caltrans crews mowing/trimming vegetation and pruning trees at multiple locations/times since summer to date. Most recently, at the 101 San Antonio exit, Caltrans crews mowed and trimmed vegetation and pruned trees quite heavily," the department stated. "Staff is aware that with the heavy winter rains coupled with the late on-going spring rains has caused excessive regrowth of previously mowed/trimmed weeds and the city is experiencing the same problems. Due to this, we expect for weed eradication to continue through the end of June or early July."

The city of Palo Alto's Public Works Department stated in an email that staff members have heard about vegetation problems along the freeway interchanges from city crews and from city residents. The city submits service requests on the Caltrans website at csr.dot.ca.gov/ and staff has also spoken to Caltrans about the weeds. Caltrans has communicated to the city that it is short-staffed and rotate crews and prioritize the work, the Public Works Department stated.

"Currently, crews are mowing and trimming vegetation across the Bay Area region including Santa Clara County. These past winter storms have created high weeds and grasses along our right of way. Crews are mowing, trimming and weeding on a daily basis but can’t do every site simultaneously," Caltrans spokesman Victor Gauthier said in an email.

During the summer months, vegetation along the road shoulders turns dry, creating ample fuel for fires. A car bottoming out, a trailer chain dragging on the road — even the friction of roadway rocks hitting other rocks on the shoulder — can send a spark into the dry weeds, igniting the next wildfire, Caltrans noted.

According to a Caltrans website on roadside vegetation control, "tall grass and weeds create serious problems for motorists by decreasing visibility, block traffic signing and reducing sightlines impeding the ability to see oncoming traffic around bends in the road. This can be especially problematic on winding rural or semi-rural routes where cyclists often use the road."

He noted that California Department of Transportation crews appeared to be cutting the weeds at the off-ramp onto University Avenue on Wednesday, May 9.

"In addition to driver safety, we are concerned about fire risks, particularly if unhoused persons inhabit those areas. Caltrans is responsible for maintaining these areas. I personally am not familiar with how Caltrans monitors the growth of weeds and deploys crews when weeds need to be cut. When the city recognizes a need, our staff submits service tickets to Caltrans," he said.

Latest highway hazards for drivers? Tall, view-blocking weeds

Crew shortages, late rains contributing to slow removal of vegetation