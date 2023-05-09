With a song in their hearts, Woodsiders celebrate the 101st May Day Parade

Nothing could rain on this parade, as Woodside turned out to celebrate its 101st May Day Parade and Carnival on Saturday, May 6. This year's theme of "All Things Music" gave participants lots of leeway in choosing their costumes.

Dr. Vicki Coe Mitchell, a longtime Woodside resident and anesthesiologist at Stanford and Sequoia hospitals, was the grand marshal, with Woodside Elementary School music teachers Beth Dameron and Kara Ireland D'Ambrosio serving as deputy marshals.

In its traditional place of honor riding on the 1942 vintage fire truck "Old White" was the Kindergarten Royal Court. This year's court was made up of Queen Olivia Warren, King John Nouri, princesses Valeria Martinez and Amelia Vargas, and princes Dylan Nash and Will Rotelli.

D'Ambrosio directed the traditional May Pole dance led by the third grade class, which was held indoors this year, instead of at the amphitheater.

Michelle Ahlstrom was announced as the Woodside Citizen of the Year. The award goes to the person who has contributed consistently to the Woodside Elementary School community.