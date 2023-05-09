With a song in their hearts, Woodsiders celebrate the 101st May Day Parade

Bill Todd, of Los Trancos Woods Community Marching Band, performs at the Woodside May Day Parade in Woodside on May 6, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.
Nothing could rain on this parade, as Woodside turned out to celebrate its 101st May Day Parade and Carnival on Saturday, May 6. This year's theme of "All Things Music" gave participants lots of leeway in choosing their costumes.
Kathy Dizio, left, and Odette Riegman of WHOA! ride in support of the Day of the Horse event happening in October 2023 at Woodside's May Day Parade in Woodside on May 6, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.
Woodside High School's Theater production of "Grease" at the Woodside May Day Parade in Woodside on May 6, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.
Dr. Vicki Coe Mitchell, a longtime Woodside resident and anesthesiologist at Stanford and Sequoia hospitals, was the grand marshal, with Woodside Elementary School music teachers Beth Dameron and Kara Ireland D'Ambrosio serving as deputy marshals.
Los Trancos Community Marching Band member leads the procession at the May Day Parade in Woodside on May 6, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.
Oliva Warren, Queen of the Kindergarden Court, and friends watch the procession at the Woodside May Day Parade on May 6, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.
In its traditional place of honor riding on the 1942 vintage fire truck "Old White" was the Kindergarten Royal Court. This year's court was made up of Queen Olivia Warren, King John Nouri, princesses Valeria Martinez and Amelia Vargas, and princes Dylan Nash and Will Rotelli.
Left: Students of Woodside Elementary wait to perform. Right: Third graders in bright skirts and sashes dance around the May Pole after the 101st Woodside May Day Parade in Woodside on May 7, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.
D'Ambrosio directed the traditional May Pole dance led by the third grade class, which was held indoors this year, instead of at the amphitheater.
Dr. Vicki Coe Mitchell is honored as the Grand Marshal of the 101th Woodside May Day Parade in Woodside on May 7, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.
Michelle Ahlstrom is awarded Woodside Citizen of the Year at the 101th Woodside May Day Parade in Woodside on May 7, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.
Michelle Ahlstrom was announced as the Woodside Citizen of the Year. The award goes to the person who has contributed consistently to the Woodside Elementary School community.
