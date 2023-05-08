News

Police: Five people shot in Redwood City on Sunday morning

Shooting suspect is still at large, victims include a teenager and four adults

by Michelle Iracheta / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Mon, May 8, 2023, 11:24 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Double your Support! It's our spring membership drive.
Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

The Redwood City Police Department is searching for a man they said shot five people, including a 16-year-old boy, on Sunday morning, May 7.

The five people were hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. May 7, at the 400 block of Redwood Avenue in the Palm Park neighborhood. Redwood City police said in a news release that a man walked up to the five people, which included four adults and one teen, and opened fire while the group was sitting on the sidewalk. According to police, he used a 9 mm handgun.

The shooter has not been arrested, and police do not yet have a good description of the suspect, according to a police spokesperson.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Det. James Schneider at 650-780-7607.

Double your Support!

It's our spring membership drive. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join

For tips regarding Redwood City cases, call the Redwood City Police Tip Line at 650-780-7110.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Michelle Iracheta
   
Michelle Iracheta is the editor at the Redwood City Pulse. Her work has appeared in the Houston Chronicle, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, The Seattle Times and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Michelle, a Houston native, is married and has two dogs. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Police: Five people shot in Redwood City on Sunday morning

Shooting suspect is still at large, victims include a teenager and four adults

by Michelle Iracheta / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Mon, May 8, 2023, 11:24 am

The Redwood City Police Department is searching for a man they said shot five people, including a 16-year-old boy, on Sunday morning, May 7.

The five people were hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. May 7, at the 400 block of Redwood Avenue in the Palm Park neighborhood. Redwood City police said in a news release that a man walked up to the five people, which included four adults and one teen, and opened fire while the group was sitting on the sidewalk. According to police, he used a 9 mm handgun.

The shooter has not been arrested, and police do not yet have a good description of the suspect, according to a police spokesperson.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Det. James Schneider at 650-780-7607.

For tips regarding Redwood City cases, call the Redwood City Police Tip Line at 650-780-7110.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.