Police arrest man on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman at day spa

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at LaBelle Day Spa and Salon in Palo Alto's Town and Country Village shopping center was arrested last week in Gilroy, police said Monday, May 8.

The woman told police she had been sexually assaulted during a massage appointment by a masseur on April 15 at LaBelle Day Spa & Salon, located at 855 El Camino Real, according to a police press release.

Police identified the suspect as 58-year-old Cesar Eduardo Castro Moreno, 58, and obtained a warrant for his arrest on May 2.

He was taken into custody on May 4 at his Gilroy home in the 8200 block of Murray Avenue and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The salon fired the Moreno upon learning of the investigation, according to police.