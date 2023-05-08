News

Huddart Park in Woodside partially closed for wildfire training this week

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, May 8, 2023, 9:28 am 0
Parts of Huddart County Park in Woodside will be closed this week due to an annual, multi-agency wildfire training.

From Monday, May 8, through Saturday, May 13, firefighters from Redwood City, Woodside and Menlo Park will use the county park to prepare for wildfire season this summer.

Residents and park users can expect to see fire trucks and hear equipment in some areas of the park. Helicopters will fly in the area and practice landing and take-off in the area, said park officials.

Fire officials will be in the Redwood, Meadow, Werder and Madrone areas from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents are advised to avoid the marked areas.

This training program will not involve fire or smoke, according to park officials. Anyone who does see smoke or fire is advised to call 911 or notify any nearby firefighter in the Huddart Park.

