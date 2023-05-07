Letters to the editor: Ending cooperation with ICE & Caltrain noise along the Peninsula

San Mateo makes the right move ditching ICE

On April 11, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to pass an ordinance that will stop all cooperation with ICE in our county. The San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights (SMCCIR) was instrumental in bringing about this important ordinance.

I work with Pacifica Social Justice and we are proudly part of this Coalition. The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors showed its support for the immigrant community by passing this ordinance. Basically the ordinance prevents any county agencies from using county funds to assist ICE in any way that involves immigration law, including transfers, arrests, communication and access to non-public property.

The ordinance continues the county sheriff's policy from 2021 and makes it part of law. Forty people on Zoom and 16 people in person spoke in favor of the ordinance. Many shared their own stories of the impact of deportation on their lives. No one spoke against it.

Unfortunately, Supervisor Ray Mueller is petitioning for an amendment to exclude some convictions from this new law. This will unnecessarily weaken the new law. His rationale is based on misinformation and fear mongering. He is exploiting people who have survived tragedies to criminalize and penalize everyone.

San Mateo County would join many municipalities across the state and country that are committed to being a welcoming place for all -- one where immigrant families can stay together and residents can access services without fear of discrimination or deportation.