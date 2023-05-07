News

Letters to the editor: Ending cooperation with ICE & Caltrain noise along the Peninsula

by Readers

Uploaded: Sun, May 7, 2023, 8:16 am 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Northbound Caltrain pulls out of the downtown Palo Alto train station. Photo by Veronica Weber.

San Mateo makes the right move ditching ICE

On April 11, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to pass an ordinance that will stop all cooperation with ICE in our county. The San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights (SMCCIR) was instrumental in bringing about this important ordinance.

I work with Pacifica Social Justice and we are proudly part of this Coalition. The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors showed its support for the immigrant community by passing this ordinance. Basically the ordinance prevents any county agencies from using county funds to assist ICE in any way that involves immigration law, including transfers, arrests, communication and access to non-public property.

The ordinance continues the county sheriff's policy from 2021 and makes it part of law. Forty people on Zoom and 16 people in person spoke in favor of the ordinance. Many shared their own stories of the impact of deportation on their lives. No one spoke against it.

Unfortunately, Supervisor Ray Mueller is petitioning for an amendment to exclude some convictions from this new law. This will unnecessarily weaken the new law. His rationale is based on misinformation and fear mongering. He is exploiting people who have survived tragedies to criminalize and penalize everyone.

San Mateo County would join many municipalities across the state and country that are committed to being a welcoming place for all -- one where immigrant families can stay together and residents can access services without fear of discrimination or deportation.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Julie Starobin

Pacifica

Amid talk of quiet zones, Caltrain train horns are always blaring

The missing information in The Almanac is that there are almost 100 trains a day, blaring horns. In rush hours, there are times when horns are heard constantly, with only a few minutes of silence between them. Multiply the number of trains by 16 blares in this short span to get an idea of constant loud noise.

Mickey Bright Griffin

Alma Street, Menlo Park

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Letters to the editor: Ending cooperation with ICE & Caltrain noise along the Peninsula

by Readers /

Uploaded: Sun, May 7, 2023, 8:16 am

San Mateo makes the right move ditching ICE

On April 11, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to pass an ordinance that will stop all cooperation with ICE in our county. The San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights (SMCCIR) was instrumental in bringing about this important ordinance.

I work with Pacifica Social Justice and we are proudly part of this Coalition. The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors showed its support for the immigrant community by passing this ordinance. Basically the ordinance prevents any county agencies from using county funds to assist ICE in any way that involves immigration law, including transfers, arrests, communication and access to non-public property.

The ordinance continues the county sheriff's policy from 2021 and makes it part of law. Forty people on Zoom and 16 people in person spoke in favor of the ordinance. Many shared their own stories of the impact of deportation on their lives. No one spoke against it.

Unfortunately, Supervisor Ray Mueller is petitioning for an amendment to exclude some convictions from this new law. This will unnecessarily weaken the new law. His rationale is based on misinformation and fear mongering. He is exploiting people who have survived tragedies to criminalize and penalize everyone.

San Mateo County would join many municipalities across the state and country that are committed to being a welcoming place for all -- one where immigrant families can stay together and residents can access services without fear of discrimination or deportation.

Julie Starobin

Pacifica

Amid talk of quiet zones, Caltrain train horns are always blaring

The missing information in The Almanac is that there are almost 100 trains a day, blaring horns. In rush hours, there are times when horns are heard constantly, with only a few minutes of silence between them. Multiply the number of trains by 16 blares in this short span to get an idea of constant loud noise.

Mickey Bright Griffin

Alma Street, Menlo Park

Comments

ABC7 Viewer
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
10 hours ago
ABC7 Viewer, Menlo Park: other
Registered user
10 hours ago

Mueller proposed an amendment to County Sanctuary Ordinance for individuals convicted of Murder, Rape, or Child Molestation. His amendment lost in 1-4 vote. ABC ran a news story on the vote. You can watch it here:

Web Link

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.