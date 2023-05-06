Guest Opinion: To reduce inequality, local school districts need to merge

This disparity was compounded by local school districts borders drawn to reflect the communities carefully crafted by redlining, correlating strongly with wealth. We gave the rich white kids schools recognized state- or country-wide for incredible academics and arts programs while we left Ravenswood School District without enough money to update its facilities. Through improving local schools, we increased property values throughout the Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) enrollment area, with the value of the average home increasing from over $500,000 to about $4 million in Menlo Park between 1998 and 2023, leaving behind homes in East Palo Alto, with values rising from under $500,000 to under $2 million over the same time period.

Starting in the Great Depression, the federal government created the Federal Housing Administration in order to ensure the loans of home buyers to buy homes with mortgages and lower down payments, allowing them to build wealth as the value of that home grew. However Black, Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI), Hispanic and Jewish communities were excluded due to racist judgments of their credit-worthiness. The FHA didn't insure houses owned by Black people in white areas or those of white people living in Black areas.

While there are many drivers of this inequality, one of the largest, and most within our power to resolve, is the disparity in resources allocated to predominantly minority elementary and middle school districts and those allocated to predominantly white districts. We must merge them.

Across San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties, eight households hold more wealth than the entirety of the bottom 50%. The wealthiest 10% of households own two-thirds of all investable assets in the counties. These disparities are immense and they are intentional. They are the result of decades of racist policy enacted at the federal, state, and county level that robbed marginalized communities of the opportunity to build wealth.

Merging school districts is not an easy proposition. But, to fixate on these logistical concerns instead of the merits and morals of a merger would be to ignore the issue and to avoid considering the structural inequities at the heart of our community and our willingness to perpetuate them for our own benefit. A failure to pledge ourselves to anything but equality is to condemn us all. An abdication of responsibility or interest is an indictment of our character and an affront to the entrepreneurial spirit and liberal morals we profess. Real change requires more than a yard sign stating all are welcome. It requires votes, it requires meetings, it requires pressure, and it requires money. We must merge our school districts not because it is the easy thing to do but because it is the necessary thing, the right thing.

Effective integration must be total. Ravenswood School District faculty and administration cannot be subsumed into MPCSD faculty and administration. They should have an equal position in the new district. Not doing so would risk further failing to serve the needs of the kids in East Palo Alto. Attempting to merge districts alone also risks simply gentrifying East Palo Alto.

Yes, some parents will take their kids out of public schools and send them to private ones. But, if our wealth is built on racist exclusion, why are we comfortable with it on our community? We have enough money in Menlo Park. Even with a few defections, our school districts will be well funded.

There are a litany of logistical issues that could plague this potential merger. Merging school districts is not simple. MPCSD and Ravenswood are financed through different models. We already have the court-ordered Tinsley Program to give a few minority students access to public schools in MPCSD. White flight poses a risk, with some parents opting to send their kids to local private schools instead of public ones.

This inequality is one we perpetuate every day we refuse to advocate for integration. We can start to resolve San Mateo County's racist past and present by tying MPCSD's quality to Ravenswood's, merging the districts into one. Through a merger we would be ensuring equal funds for all students, and equal education regardless of race or class. We would be forcing ourselves to commit to the future of East Palo Alto by tying it to our own. By merging school districts we will be raising the property value of East Palo Alto homes by ensuring home ownership in East Palo Alto comes with incredible schools.

Guest Opinion: To reduce inequality, local school districts need to merge