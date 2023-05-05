News

Meta to settle class action lawsuit for $725 million

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, May 5, 2023, 8:53 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Meta sign at 1 Hacker Way in Menlo Park on Oct. 28, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Facebook users who had accounts between May 2007 and December 2022 can apply for their share of a $725 million class-action settlement.

The Menlo Park-based Meta, Facebook’s parent company, agreed to the settlement after facing allegations in 2018 that the social media website shared the user data of up to 87 million users with Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm used by the Trump campaign. Meta did not admit wrongdoing, but chose to settle in December 2022.

Users can go to facebookuserprivacysettlement.com and apply for a portion of the settlement by Aug. 25. It is unknown how much money each party in the settlement will receive. The deadline to opt out or object to the settlement is July 26, and the final approval hearing will take place on Sept. 7.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Meta to settle class action lawsuit for $725 million

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, May 5, 2023, 8:53 am

Facebook users who had accounts between May 2007 and December 2022 can apply for their share of a $725 million class-action settlement.

The Menlo Park-based Meta, Facebook’s parent company, agreed to the settlement after facing allegations in 2018 that the social media website shared the user data of up to 87 million users with Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm used by the Trump campaign. Meta did not admit wrongdoing, but chose to settle in December 2022.

Users can go to facebookuserprivacysettlement.com and apply for a portion of the settlement by Aug. 25. It is unknown how much money each party in the settlement will receive. The deadline to opt out or object to the settlement is July 26, and the final approval hearing will take place on Sept. 7.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.