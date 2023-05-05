Meta to settle class action lawsuit for $725 million

Facebook users who had accounts between May 2007 and December 2022 can apply for their share of a $725 million class-action settlement.

The Menlo Park-based Meta, Facebook’s parent company, agreed to the settlement after facing allegations in 2018 that the social media website shared the user data of up to 87 million users with Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm used by the Trump campaign. Meta did not admit wrongdoing, but chose to settle in December 2022.

Users can go to facebookuserprivacysettlement.com and apply for a portion of the settlement by Aug. 25. It is unknown how much money each party in the settlement will receive. The deadline to opt out or object to the settlement is July 26, and the final approval hearing will take place on Sept. 7.