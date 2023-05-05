News

Convicted murderer sentenced to decades in prison for Menlo Park slaying of retired arborist

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, May 5, 2023, 11:45 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of a woman in Menlo Park in 2018, San Mateo County prosecutors said May 5.

Francis Wolke

Francis Wolke, a resident of Cincinnati, was convicted in March of first-degree murder for the killing of 62-year-old Kathy Hughes Anderson at her home in the 900 block of Valparaiso Avenue on Dec. 12, 2018.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, Wolke used a pen and handsaw in the killing of Anderson, whose friend came over to visit and found Wolke inside the home. The friend called 911 and kept Wolke at knifepoint until police arrived.

Kathy Hughes Anderson

Prosecutors said there was no known relationship or prior contact between Wolke and Anderson before the fatal stabbing.

After a jury in March found Wolke guilty of the murder charge and an enhancement for the use of dangerous weapons, and also determined he was sane at the time of the murder, a San Mateo County Superior Court judge on May 4 sentenced him to the 26-years-to-life term with more than 1,600 days credit for time served.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Wolke's defense attorney was not immediately available to comment on the case.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Convicted murderer sentenced to decades in prison for Menlo Park slaying of retired arborist

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Fri, May 5, 2023, 11:45 am

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of a woman in Menlo Park in 2018, San Mateo County prosecutors said May 5.

Francis Wolke, a resident of Cincinnati, was convicted in March of first-degree murder for the killing of 62-year-old Kathy Hughes Anderson at her home in the 900 block of Valparaiso Avenue on Dec. 12, 2018.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, Wolke used a pen and handsaw in the killing of Anderson, whose friend came over to visit and found Wolke inside the home. The friend called 911 and kept Wolke at knifepoint until police arrived.

Prosecutors said there was no known relationship or prior contact between Wolke and Anderson before the fatal stabbing.

After a jury in March found Wolke guilty of the murder charge and an enhancement for the use of dangerous weapons, and also determined he was sane at the time of the murder, a San Mateo County Superior Court judge on May 4 sentenced him to the 26-years-to-life term with more than 1,600 days credit for time served.

Wolke's defense attorney was not immediately available to comment on the case.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.