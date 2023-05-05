Convicted murderer sentenced to decades in prison for Menlo Park slaying of retired arborist

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of a woman in Menlo Park in 2018, San Mateo County prosecutors said May 5.

Francis Wolke, a resident of Cincinnati, was convicted in March of first-degree murder for the killing of 62-year-old Kathy Hughes Anderson at her home in the 900 block of Valparaiso Avenue on Dec. 12, 2018.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, Wolke used a pen and handsaw in the killing of Anderson, whose friend came over to visit and found Wolke inside the home. The friend called 911 and kept Wolke at knifepoint until police arrived.

Prosecutors said there was no known relationship or prior contact between Wolke and Anderson before the fatal stabbing.

After a jury in March found Wolke guilty of the murder charge and an enhancement for the use of dangerous weapons, and also determined he was sane at the time of the murder, a San Mateo County Superior Court judge on May 4 sentenced him to the 26-years-to-life term with more than 1,600 days credit for time served.