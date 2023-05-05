Arts briefs: 'Latin Xoxo', Silicon Valley Open Studios, Walker & Royce at The Guild

Venezuelan performing artist Migguel Anggelo uses the art form of cabaret, drawing on dancing, singing and visual arts in his show "LatinXoxo." Through songs in both English and Spanish and storytelling, the gender-bending piece tells a coming-of-age story as Anggelo takes on various characters to portray the stifling family expectations he grappled with in his youth and his growth into his true queer identity. In the show, Anggelo "peels back an onion layer of personas, strip teasing 'Latin lover' clichés, and reckoning with the tragic death of his homophobic and disapproving father," according to his website.

Showing that art is truly all around us, Silicon Valley Open Studios showcases the works of over 300 local artists throughout the region, over three consecutive weekends, kicking off May 6-7. Now in its 36th year, the event features studios as far north as Daly City, as far west as Pacifica and Half Moon Bay, and as far south as Gilroy, but fortunately, no one has to plan for an epic road trip to enjoy it all. Each weekend highlights a different region, with Coastside studios open May 6-7; Midpeninsula studios on May 13-14 and South Bay studios on May 20-21. Visitors can check out ceramics, glass, jewelry, sculpture, paintings, photography, fiber art, woodworking, mixed-media works and more, plus speak with the artists about their work. From quiet residential studios to downtown communal workspaces and galleries, Open Studios offers a fun tour of the Bay Area's creative spaces. The event's website offers an interactive map and pages highlighting each artist's work, along with when and where to find them.

Electronic duo Walker & Royce have been crafting their unique sound for over a decade. The title of their 2017 debut LP almost seems a prescription for listeners -- with its playful energy bouncing out of driving beats, "Self Help" is an enticing call not just dance but to revel in it. Walker & Royce kicked off 2023 with release of their EP, "Just What the World Needs," featuring a pair of tracks featuring guest artists: the almost meditative "Same Way Down," with laidback vocals by Mindchatter and the comparatively more frenetic "Outer Space" anchored with vocals by VNSSA.

Arts briefs: 'Latin Xoxo', Silicon Valley Open Studios, Walker & Royce at The Guild