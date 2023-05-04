Menlo-Atherton High students hold protest march, call for de-escalation training following teen's arrest

Community member Maurice Goodman, who serves as vice mayor on the Millbrae City Council, said, "I watched the video last week and I saw myself, I saw my sons in those young men's eyes. I just knew someone had to do something. I'm glad students did something when parents and adults were quiet. I'm glad the students are holding adults accountable to do something."

The protesters continued back down Oak Grove Avenue, blocking traffic on El Camino Real all the way to the Safeway on Middle Avenue in Menlo Park, chanting slogans like "No justice, no peace, no racist police," "Black Lives Matter," "Hands up, don't shoot," and "This is what democracy looks like."

Despite heavy rain, the protesters walked for over an hour on Wednesday. They started on Oak Grove Avenue, Marcussen Drive and Middlefield Road, stopping at the bus stop where police kneeled on the student's back. In videos of the incident, he and his friends can be heard pleading for the officers to get off of the student because he was in pain from a recent surgery.

On Wednesday afternoon, May 3, over 100 Menlo-Atherton High School students, teachers and community members gathered to protest the Atherton Police Department and school administration's handling of an incident Friday , April 28, when police handcuffed two students and pinned one to the ground at a bus stop just outside the Atherton campus.

On Wednesday, the Atherton Police Department released a statement which said, "The student ... physically assaulted a school administrator by pushing them into a cubicle wall, tried to push the administrator’s glasses off their face, spit on them, and called them derogatory homophobic slurs."

Faraji, who said he was speaking on behalf of the arrested student's family, said, "They want to make sure that this is an awareness opportunity. They also want you to know that there are two sides to every story, so they want to make sure that students are respectful to authority and to the administration."

Teacher Anne Olson said that there were a few people on the streets who asked about what was happening and what the protest was in response to. "That was an opportunity to educate the community about something that they hadn't heard about yet," Olson said. "I think that protesting is also important because it reminds us that we have the collective power to enact change. In situations like what happened on Friday where power was taken away from a human being, it's really important to reclaim that power.”

BSU advisor Chloe Gentile-Montgomery told protestors, "What happened on Friday could have been avoided had more people on campus been trained in de-escalation practices, had more people on campus had stronger relationships with students, had more students on campus felt safe going into the office and didn't feel like they needed to enter on the defense."

In an email sent to students on Sunday, April 30, M-A Principal Karl Losekoot said that site administrators called for police department support "due to an interaction with a student that escalated to the level that our site team felt concerned for their safety, as there was physical contact made against one of our site leaders along with several verbal threats made towards that staff member."

Freeman, who also gave a speech, said, "Yes, it was a harmful situation, and that is what admin said, but you haven't mentioned how it was traumatic, you haven't mentioned how there was a little boy being pinned to the ground, begging for someone to come help him, and no one did. They didn’t even acknowledge that there was M-A staff watching the whole time, not a thing was done, no one helped him. It felt like he was alone, and I felt like I was alone — because what if that was me?"

In his speech, Faraji said, "The family of the student wants to make sure that you know that the statement that the police came out with today is categorically false."

Sophomore Joey Stout said, "What we really need to be doing is standing our ground and telling the school that we are not okay with what they're doing. And that's what a protest is, a protest is a way to amplify our voices."

Many protestors interviewed were dissatisfied with administrators’ response to the situation, both in calling the police and in statements released on Monday and Tuesday. Freeman said, "There was a lack of transparency and I was left with more questions than answers. It felt like they didn't care and like they were siding with the police. I was mad and I felt lied to by M-A because you hear about all these things about how they're aware of how Black people are treated in society, but then when a situation like this happens in real life, they are nowhere to be found."

Sophomore Melanie Osuna, who was at the bus stop on Friday, said, "I think it's important to show our dedication and we're not going to stop until we get what we need. It just shows that we're strong as a community and we all have each other's backs. And we can go through this and have a better future for future students coming to the school so that they can feel safer."

Freeman said that the BSU has met with the high school's administration to discuss the incident, but added, "I want to talk when things aren't so high emotion, because I know that the answers aren't gonna satisfy me right now because I'm so angry. Next week, I do want to sit down and have an actual conversation. We can't change this now, all we can do is prevent this from happening to any other students."

M-A’s BSU organized the protest and also a petition to "End Police Brutality in Sequoia Union High School District." Among the demands are de-escalation training for all Menlo-Atherton staff, contacting parents before calling the police and a school-wide assembly on the event. The group is also asking that an additional counselor be hired to help with de-escalation, plus training for student conflict mediators, clearer policies regarding the employment of M-A's School Resource Officer (SRO), and increased hiring of Black staff. Many students also went to the PAC Cafe on May 1, to plan the protests and make posters to raise awareness about the arrest.

Menlo-Atherton High students hold protest march, call for de-escalation training following teen's arrest

Uploaded: Thu, May 4, 2023, 11:46 am

Cleo Rehkopf is a student journalist at Menlo-Atherton High School. This story was originally published in the M-A Chronicle.