Atherton fire station off the table in housing element plan

At the Dec. 20 board meeting, the board approved a contract to construct an auxiliary building with parking located behind Fire Station 3 and on a portion of the 28 Almendral Ave. parcel, according to a fire district staff report .

The fire district uses the site, which it purchased in 2017 for $4.6 million, for storage. Bloom noted that it did demolish a swimming pool on the property that had green algae growing in it, which was a concern brought up by the City Council.

"(The) property isn't big enough for meaningful impact on their overall housing element," said fire board Vice President Gary Bloom during the April 18 meeting.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District unanimously passed a resolution on April 18 to reiterate that its 0.9-acre property at 28 Almendral Ave. is intended for expansion of Fire Station 3, not other uses like housing, as the Atherton City Council has suggested it could be in the future. The town had put forward that the lot could accommodate four to six units of housing .

One more potential site for residential growth has been nixed from Atherton's eight-year housing plan, taking another option off the table as the town plans for the development of 348 new housing units under its state-mandated housing element update.

The town expects to adopt and certify its second iteration of the housing element for submission to the state sometime in early fall 2023, according to Rodericks.

The Atherton Planning Department will discuss the state Department of Housing and Community Development's feedback letter to the town on its latest iteration of the plan, which relies heavily on backyard accessory dwelling units.

The council is set to consider the criteria again on May 17.

"From a practical perspective, this narrowed potential sites to interested property owners along the west side of El Camino Real that are directly across from neighboring jurisdiction properties (i.e. Menlo Park, Redwood City or county)," according to an April newsletter from City Manager George Rodericks .

• Is adjacent to, or across from, existing commercial or retail development (such as restaurants, stores, service industry and businesses).

On April 19, the council provided feedback on a set of criteria that could be used by the City Council in determining whether a property could be included as an opportunity site in its housing element plan. The council narrowed the list of criteria to seven and required any potential opportunity site to meet at least six of seven items on the list.

The town's housing element, which has been rejected by the state twice, will next be discussed by the council at a May 17 meeting .

After purchasing the property in 2017, district staff prepared several reports with suggestions on how to use the space. These included staff housing to reduce commutes and increase after-hours availability; the construction of an auxiliary building with expansion of parking; improving the existing residence and renting it out at fair market value; moving the CERT coordinator's office to the house as well as allowing the Atherton Disaster and Preparedness Team (ADAPT) to use the house for meetings; and allow for future expansion of Fire Station 3.

Atherton fire station off the table in housing element plan