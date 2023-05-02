Local residents who have died recently

Local residents who died recently include:

Teresa Waltz Kurfess, 71, a Menlo Park resident and fifth-generation Californian known as a skilled fundraiser and grant writer who dedicated her time working with nonprofits, including the Children's Health Council, Vista Center for the Blind, Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital, the Stanford Health Services Hospital Board, the Cantor Arts Museum, the Palo Alto Community Fund Advisory Board and the Junior League of Palo Alto, died on April 7; William "Bill" K. Norton Jr., 85, a Palo Alto resident and ordained minister who served many Christian churches and had a passion for singing, died on March 16; Prudence Eleanor Cleary, 93, a longtime Atherton resident, member of the Menlo Circus Club and an avid reader who studied world history, art and music and served on the Committee for Art at Stanford University, died on Sept. 6; Fay Churchill Gillmer, 96, a Menlo Park resident who was passionate about operating her small farm with cows and thoroughbred horses before relocating to the Bay Area to be closer to her daughter, died on Jan. 22; Katherine Loarie, 45, a Palo Alto resident and skilled goalie who played Division 1 NCAA water polo at the University of California, Berkeley, volunteered at the HIV/AIDS center in Oakland and served as president of the Dartmouth Alumni Association Silicon Valley and was known as a life-long learner with an insatiable curiosity and loving heart, died on March 11; Susan Hansen Pollock, 69, a Palo Alto resident, neurologist and trustee of the California Medical Association who advocated for the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship and was a prime mover in the return of El Camino Hospital to community control, died on April 15.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting

Memories at AlmanacNews.com/obituaries.