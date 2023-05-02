JPMorgan Chase buys First Republic following second Bay Area bank run

NEWS ALERT: Menlo-Atherton student's arrest 'under review' after videos circulate

A bank run occurs when depositors try to retrieve their money from their bank and it cannot accommodate all the demands. Banks hold only a fraction of the deposits customers make.

Like Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic's failure was due to a bank run, albeit a slow one, said Filippo Rebessi, professor and chair of the economics department at California State University, East Bay.

Less than two months ago, Santa Clara-based Silicon Valley Bank collapsed . The United States Federal Reserve Board took some of the blame for Silicon Valley Bank's failure, the board said Friday, April 28. The board has not said whether it is partly to blame for First Republic's collapse.

JPMorgan Chase Bank will assume all the deposits of First Republic Bank, including all uninsured deposits and nearly all of First Republic's assets, state regulators said Monday, May 1.

The commissioner of the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation determined that it was unlikely that First Republic would be able to raise money to restore confidence in its business model.

Depositors withdrew about $70 billion between Dec. 31 and March 31 and First Republic's stock price plummeted to $3.51 on April 28 from $122.50 on March 1.

The bank borrowed from both the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank Board and was unable to borrow more. First Republic had securities and loans that could be turned into cash, but because of interest rate increases, those assets would be sold at a loss.

State regulators said that First Republic was "conducting its business in an unsafe or unsound manner" and was in an "unsafe or unsound" condition to do banking.

The bank was holding a total of $103.9 billion in deposits and had about $229.1 billion in assets on April 13. Thirty billion of deposits came from a consortium of large banks on March 16 to ensure First Republic had the money it needed to serve its customers.

First Republic's branches opened Monday as branches of Chase. First Republic had 84 offices in eight states, according to the FDIC. On the Midpeninsula, there are two branches in Menlo Park and one each in Los Altos, Mountain View, Palo Alto and Redwood City.

Depositors of average banks have deposits within the limits of the FDIC, which is $250,000 per account.

Silicon Valley Bank served startup companies while First Republic served many wealthy clients who had deposits in excess of the limits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

He said the clientele served by First Republic and Silicon Valley Bank were different from the average bank.

