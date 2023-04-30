Deputies arrested alleged burglar for Portola Valley home break-in

A 34-year-old East Palo Alto man was arrested on Friday, April 28, for allegedly breaking into a Portola Valley residence, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announced.

At 5 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an unknown person forcing entry into a home on Westridge Drive.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located the suspect in the resident's garage and arrested him.

Deputies consider this case to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with more information on the burglary can call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 800-547-2700.