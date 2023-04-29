Woodside celebrates its 101st May Day Parade May 6

Dr. Mitchell is a prominent member of the Woodside Arts & Culture Committee , according to an event press release. She also founded the Woodside Plein Air Painters and was on the Village Hub Launch Committee. She helped found the Woodside Emergency Preparedness Committee, and active in WPV-Ready and WPV-CERT.

The parade will start at Woodside Elementary School, 3195 Woodside Road, at 10 a.m. Dr. Vicki Coe Mitchell, a longtime Woodside resident and anesthesiologist at Stanford and Sequoia hospitals, will be the grand marshal.

The day begins with a fun run organized by the Woodside Recreation Committee at 8:30 a.m., starting at the Town Library at 3140 Woodside Road. There is a pancake breakfast at Woodside Village Church, 3154 Woodside Road, from 8 to 10 a.m.

Back for a second year after a pandemic pause, the 101st Woodside May Day Parade and Carnival will take place on Saturday, May 6. The theme this year is "All Things Music."

Tickets for unlimited access carnival wristbands can be purchased for $20 at the event, or in advance at the school and online at tinyurl.com/2023mayday .

The Woodside School Parent Teacher Association is hosting and sponsoring the parade and carnival. Sponsoring the fun run are Bucks of Woodside, W.L. Butler Construction, Inc., The Village Doctor, Coldwell Banker: Carrie Davis, Jim Milton and Christienne Hadley, and QW Cooper.

SLIDESHOW: Woodside Elementary School third grade students perform the May Pole Dance in the school amphitheater on May 7, 2022. Music teacher Kara D'Ambrosio has been organizing the performance for the last 22 years. Photo by Federica Armstrong.

SLIDESHOW: Children ride in the back of a truck in the 100th May Day Parade in Woodside on May 7, 2022. Photo by Federica Armstrong.

A carnival and food trucks will be located at the Woodside Elementary School campus from noon to 3 p.m. There will be five food trucks in its Sellman parking lot, including Daniel's Food Kitchen (tacos and burritos), Redwood Grill (barbecue), Sam's Chowder House, Whisks on Wheels (burgers) and Golden Desserts & Ice Cream.

After the parade, D'Ambrosio will direct the traditional May Pole dance at the outdoor amphitheatre led by the third grade class, followed by the announcement of the Woodside Citizen of the Year. The award goes to an individual who has contributed consistently to the school community.

This year's Kindergarten Royal Court is composed of Queen Olivia Warren, King John Nouri, princesses Valeria Martinez and Amelia Vargas, and princes Dylan Nash and Will Rotelli. The Royal Court is chosen from the 2022-23 kindergarten class at Woodside Elementary. They will ride in the parade on the 1942 vintage fire truck, "Old White."

As in past years, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department will close Woodside Road at Kings Mountain Road at 8:30 a.m. Since maneuvering through crowds and cars can be difficult, organizers encourage attendees to arrive early.

Fun run tickets are $25 for adults before May 4 and $30 the day of the event. Children 14 and under can participate for $20 before May 4 or $25 the day of the event. Families of four can pay $70 before May 4 or $80 the day of the event. Participants will receive a T-shirt, muffins, fruit and refreshments. Register at woodsidetown.org or download a registration form on the website and mail it to: Woodside Recreation Committee, P.O. Box 620005, Woodside, CA 94062.

Woodside celebrates its 101st May Day Parade May 6