Woman charged for fatal wrong-way crash on I-280 last weekend

A 24-year-old Campbell woman has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and other felonies for a wrong-way crash that killed a woman and injured her son on Interstate Highway 280 in Woodside last weekend, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Constellatia Martin is accused of the crash reported last Saturday afternoon on southbound Highway 280 near Woodside Road.

The county coroner's office has identified the woman who died as 54-year-old San Francisco resident Eden Palmer.

Prosecutors said Martin was driving a Ford Fusion north in the southbound lanes of the highway when she collided head-on with a BMW carrying Palmer and her 16-year-old son.

Martin then allegedly ran from the collision and authorities found her naked and lying down in a grassy area 150 yards away. She screamed bizarre statements, had red and watery eyes and rapid speech, and refused to take any sobriety tests before she was taken into custody. A blood sample taken later is still pending results, according to the District Attorney's Office.