News

M-A track and field team breaks national record in relay race

by Chase Trigg / Contributor

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 28, 2023, 3:52 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Menlo-Atherton High School students, left to right, Annie Pflaum, Chloe Pilette, Tatum Olesen and Cleo Rehkopf were the fastest high schoolers in the country in the 4×1600 race at the Los Angeles at the Arcadia Invitational. Courtesy John Hale.

On April 7, four Menlo-Atherton High School girls on the track and field team competed in the highly selective Arcadia Invitational race in Southern California. The Bears put M-A in the history books as they broke the national record for the 4x1600 relay and school records for the 800-meter race.

Senior Chloe Pilette and juniors Tatum Olesen, Cleo Rehkopf, and Annie Pflaum competed in the 4x1600. It came as a surprise, but the Bears were the top seed in the race, and they certainly lived up to their position. Pilette ran the first leg of the relay and secured a strong third-place position for the Bears despite getting boxed in at the start of the race.

Pilette handed the baton to Pflaum, who took a crucial lead for M-A. Not only did Pflaum catch up to her competitors, but she gapped the second-place team by about 100 meters.

"Running under the lights was just a totally different type of vibe than most meets, which was really cool. I'm just excited to see how much faster we can go next year," Pflaum said.

Rehkopf took care of her leg with ease, comfortably maintaining the 100-meter gap between M-A and second-place, and handed off the baton to the Bears' anchor, Olesen. As Olesen grabbed the baton, the only thing on her mind was breaking the national record for the 4x1600. Speeding up at the very end of her leg, Olesen broke the national record for the year.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

On Saturday morning, April 8, Olesen was back on the track, competing in the 800, which consists of two laps around the track. She ran her laps in 2:11.14, breaking M-A's all-time record by about 0.3 seconds, etching her name in the Bears' history books.

"Breaking the school record had been a goal of mine for a while and I think the relay the night before made us all more prepared for our individual events," Olesen said.

"It was such a surreal feeling; we had no idea what to expect going in but we always had each other's back, which took the pressure off a little bit and made the win even more rewarding," Pilette said.

The girls' performance put M-A on the map nationally for track and field.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

This story originally appeared in the M-A Chronicle: www.machronicle.com.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

M-A track and field team breaks national record in relay race

by Chase Trigg / Contributor

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 28, 2023, 3:52 pm

On April 7, four Menlo-Atherton High School girls on the track and field team competed in the highly selective Arcadia Invitational race in Southern California. The Bears put M-A in the history books as they broke the national record for the 4x1600 relay and school records for the 800-meter race.

Senior Chloe Pilette and juniors Tatum Olesen, Cleo Rehkopf, and Annie Pflaum competed in the 4x1600. It came as a surprise, but the Bears were the top seed in the race, and they certainly lived up to their position. Pilette ran the first leg of the relay and secured a strong third-place position for the Bears despite getting boxed in at the start of the race.

Pilette handed the baton to Pflaum, who took a crucial lead for M-A. Not only did Pflaum catch up to her competitors, but she gapped the second-place team by about 100 meters.

"Running under the lights was just a totally different type of vibe than most meets, which was really cool. I'm just excited to see how much faster we can go next year," Pflaum said.

Rehkopf took care of her leg with ease, comfortably maintaining the 100-meter gap between M-A and second-place, and handed off the baton to the Bears' anchor, Olesen. As Olesen grabbed the baton, the only thing on her mind was breaking the national record for the 4x1600. Speeding up at the very end of her leg, Olesen broke the national record for the year.

On Saturday morning, April 8, Olesen was back on the track, competing in the 800, which consists of two laps around the track. She ran her laps in 2:11.14, breaking M-A's all-time record by about 0.3 seconds, etching her name in the Bears' history books.

"Breaking the school record had been a goal of mine for a while and I think the relay the night before made us all more prepared for our individual events," Olesen said.

"It was such a surreal feeling; we had no idea what to expect going in but we always had each other's back, which took the pressure off a little bit and made the win even more rewarding," Pilette said.

The girls' performance put M-A on the map nationally for track and field.

This story originally appeared in the M-A Chronicle: www.machronicle.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.