M-A track and field team breaks national record in relay race

On April 7, four Menlo-Atherton High School girls on the track and field team competed in the highly selective Arcadia Invitational race in Southern California. The Bears put M-A in the history books as they broke the national record for the 4x1600 relay and school records for the 800-meter race.

Senior Chloe Pilette and juniors Tatum Olesen, Cleo Rehkopf, and Annie Pflaum competed in the 4x1600. It came as a surprise, but the Bears were the top seed in the race, and they certainly lived up to their position. Pilette ran the first leg of the relay and secured a strong third-place position for the Bears despite getting boxed in at the start of the race.

Pilette handed the baton to Pflaum, who took a crucial lead for M-A. Not only did Pflaum catch up to her competitors, but she gapped the second-place team by about 100 meters.

"Running under the lights was just a totally different type of vibe than most meets, which was really cool. I'm just excited to see how much faster we can go next year," Pflaum said.

Rehkopf took care of her leg with ease, comfortably maintaining the 100-meter gap between M-A and second-place, and handed off the baton to the Bears' anchor, Olesen. As Olesen grabbed the baton, the only thing on her mind was breaking the national record for the 4x1600. Speeding up at the very end of her leg, Olesen broke the national record for the year.