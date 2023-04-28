The event will have earthquake safety and flood protection information, AED demonstrations, fire safety training, fire engine tours, HAM radio operation information, free smoke detectors from the Red Cross, 'Stop the Bleed' training, hands-on CPR training and more.

There will be a free disaster preparedness fair designed to help you get prepared for any disaster in Menlo Park on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The contributions are from artists and students from the Atherton Arts Foundation Art Classes and Peninsula Outdoor Painters.

The Atherton Arts Foundation will host an art exhibit on Saturday, April 29, from 11:00 am-4 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, from noon-4 p.m. at Jennings Pavilion, 150 Watkins Ave. in Atherton.

Teams began playing on Thursday, April 27. On Friday, April 28, a minors game will take place from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. as the Storm faces off against the Hot Rods, followed by a majors game from 7 to 9:30 p.m. as the Foundry plays the Lutticken's. On Saturday there will be a minors game from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. when the Yard Goats play against the Bulls, and then a majors Game from 7 to 9:30 p.m. when the Menlo Tavern matches off with the Alpine Morey's.

The Menlo Atherton Little League will be playing teams from within their league and Alpine Little League this weekend in night time games at Burgess Park in Menlo Park. The lights will be on through Saturday, April 29, as the teams compete in the Under the Lights event, bringing in portable light towers.

A summer concert series is coming to Atherton Thursdays in June, beginning Thursday, June 1. The town is working with the library to bring residents music every Thursday throughout the month of June from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Atherton Town Center, 80 Fair Oaks Lane.

Community briefs: Atherton concert series returns and little league night games at Burgess Park