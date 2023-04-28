Community briefs: Atherton concert series returns and little league night games at Burgess Park

Atherton Arts Foundation hosts ‘Seasons’ showcase this weekend
The Atherton Arts Foundation will host an art exhibit on Saturday, April 29, from 11:00 am-4 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, from noon-4 p.m. at Jennings Pavilion, 150 Watkins Ave. in Atherton.
The contributions are from artists and students from the Atherton Arts Foundation Art Classes and Peninsula Outdoor Painters.
Peninsula Disaster Preparedness Fair
There will be a free disaster preparedness fair designed to help you get prepared for any disaster in Menlo Park on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The event will have earthquake safety and flood protection information, AED demonstrations, fire safety training, fire engine tours, HAM radio operation information, free smoke detectors from the Red Cross, 'Stop the Bleed' training, hands-on CPR training and more.
There will be food trucks and free giveaways each hour.
Menlo Park Fire Protection District, FEMA, the Red Cross, USGS, PG&E, CERT, ADAPT, MPC Ready, California Water Service, Amateur Radio Operators and others are hosting the event.
The event takes place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Menlo Park, 1105 Valparaiso Ave.
Atherton Sounds of Summer Concert Series coming in June
A summer concert series is coming to Atherton Thursdays in June, beginning Thursday, June 1. The town is working with the library to bring residents music every Thursday throughout the month of June from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Atherton Town Center, 80 Fair Oaks Lane.
Here are the planned nights:
• June 1 — Jazz Night Featuring Five Ten Music
• June 8 — Cook'n Fenny Combo
• June 15 — Mercy and The Heartbeats
• June 23 and 30 — Premiere movie screening
Burgess Park lights up for Menlo Atherton Little League games
The Menlo Atherton Little League will be playing teams from within their league and Alpine Little League this weekend in night time games at Burgess Park in Menlo Park. The lights will be on through Saturday, April 29, as the teams compete in the Under the Lights event, bringing in portable light towers.
Teams began playing on Thursday, April 27. On Friday, April 28, a minors game will take place from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. as the Storm faces off against the Hot Rods, followed by a majors game from 7 to 9:30 p.m. as the Foundry plays the Lutticken's. On Saturday there will be a minors game from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. when the Yard Goats play against the Bulls, and then a majors Game from 7 to 9:30 p.m. when the Menlo Tavern matches off with the Alpine Morey's.
Burgess Park is located at 701 Laurel St., Menlo Park.
