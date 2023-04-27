Man detained by Palo Alto police after he allegedly hurled items at passersby on El Camino

Palo Alto police chased down and detained a man on Wednesday, April 26, after he allegedly threw objects at passersby from his trash-covered bus on El Camino Real near Stanford University, Palo Alto police Lt. Brian Philip said.

Police had contacted the man on Tuesday and asked him to clean up his parking space after multiple people called the police to alert them to a bus and a large amount of debris littering the street around the vehicle. A photo of the bus, taken by a Palo Alto resident and posted on the site NextDoor, shows it surrounded by a host of items, including a small refrigerator, a step ladder, shoes and plastic buckets, both on the street and sidewalk. It's parked across from the Palo Alto Unified School District administrative building and Palo Alto High School.

On Tuesday, Palo Alto officers, in addition to asking the man to clean up the mess, marked the bus with a 72-hour tow-away notice, Philip said.

On Wednesday, officers responded to two separate calls reporting that the bus's occupant was throwing items at passersby. None were injured. During the first call, at 10:54 a.m., the man rode away from officers on his bicycle, Philip said.

Police responded to the location again at 12:34 p.m. The man, who is in his 40s, ran from the police. Officers chased him and detained him without incident about five blocks away. Police transported him to a hospital for mental health treatment.