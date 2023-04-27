House fire near Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park causes over $300K in damages

A fire at a house on the 1800 block of White Oak Drive in Menlo Park on Wednesday caused an estimated $315,000 in damages, but caused no injuries, according to the chief of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District. The home is located about a block away from Oak Knoll Elementary School.

The fire was reported at 12:56 p.m. on April 26, and started in the home's kitchen. It was mostly contained to the open-concept kitchen and family room, said Chief Mark Lorenzen. The fire migrated to the attic and some shingles on the roof caught fire, he said.

Six engines responded to the call and firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.