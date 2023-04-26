Last-ditch effort buys convicted Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes time away from prison

Central to the brief's arguments is the theme that Holmes, who was found guilty of four counts of defrauding investors , never "knowingly misrepresented the capabilities" of the flawed fingerstick blood-testing technology developed by her Palo Alto-based company.

Last week, Holmes' lawyers filed a brief laying out the arguments for reversal of her conviction, arguing that the result was "unjust."

Under 9th Circuit rules, the filing of the motion automatically suspends Holmes' current prison reporting date until the court rules on her bail request.

A motion for release pending appeal, filed by Holmes' lawyers in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit on Tuesday night, April 25, challenges the ruling by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila denying Holmes' request to remain free on bail until the higher court resolves her appeal.

The appeal is expected to take months, if not years, to complete.

Holmes' appeal is supported by the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, which filed a friend-of-the court brief earlier this week arguing that the admission of Das' testimony was erroneous and that Holmes' conviction should be reversed.

Even if the conviction is upheld, Holmes alleges that her sentence of 11 years and three months was based on an improper calculation of the number of victims of the fraud and amount that investors lost.

The brief also challenges a ruling by Davila excluding evidence that Holmes' business partner, former lover and fellow convict Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, took "sole responsibility" for the financial operations of the company.

Holmes argues that this after-the-fact analysis amounted to an expert opinion, which under the rules of evidence had to be disclosed in advance.

The lab director, Dr. Kingshuk Das, testified that he did a "comprehensive retrospective analysis" of the Theranos machines, known as Edisons, and found "possible patient impact for every test reported."

The jury's decision to the contrary, Holmes says, was due to incorrect evidentiary rulings by Davila, including the admission of testimony by the last Theranos lab director about his decision to void all of the blood tests administered by the company.

Instead, Holmes contends, she relied on the scientists in her lab and believed that the technology worked.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Last-ditch effort buys convicted Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes time away from prison

Founder of now-defunct blood-testing company was set to surrender on April 27