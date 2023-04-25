Portola Valley town attorney announces resignation, adding to list of leadership vacancies

"Many changes are coming down the pipeline and under-resourced cities are struggling to understand the breadth and impact of them," she said. "Communicating and implementing change is even more difficult. Portola Valley has an amazing town staff with expert knowledge in their subject fields. My hope is that community debate on these issues will leverage that expertise in order to comply with state mandates in a way that respects town values — I know it can be done."

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working for visionary Town Council who have sought to find the right balance between the rural and built environments," she said. "I have been honored to work alongside intelligent, creative and caring staff who have chosen public service as their career path. It's been inspiring to watch new commissioners and committee members become subject matter experts on a range of community issues. Portola Valley has many challenges ahead. In parting, I wish the council, staff and community well and hope civility and respect for one another can be restored."

Town Attorney Cara Silver sent her notice to the Town Council in a Friday, April 21, letter and said that she plans to leave her post on May 22. Silver, a partner at Jorgenson, Siegel, McClure & Flegel LLP in Menlo Park, began serving in the Portola Valley role in 2017.

"The town of Portola Valley and the attorneys representing WFPD specifically for CEQA purposes worked together and agreed on the final resolution approving the IS/MND," she said. "Moreover, they agreed that the fire marshal's requests, which the town has agreed to implement, do not belong in an IS/MND but in other town codes and policies.

Silver said the statements by PVNU contain misinformation. For example, fire mitigations do not need to be incorporated into the housing element's initial study/ mitigated negative declaration, which the council adopted in late March, to be enforceable.

"If the Town Council adopted the measures requested by the fire district and Planning Commission as CEQA 'mitigation' measures, the measures would become required, enforceable parts of our new housing element," the group wrote. "By refusing to adopt these measures as CEQA mitigation measures, the three approving council members are not only freeing the town from any binding commitment to implement these important measures. They are also weakening and possibly undermining the town's ability to adopt and enforce such critical public safety measures going forward."

PVNU questioned if Silver had the town's best interests at heart by advising the town Council at the end of March not to approve binding California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) mitigation measures recommended by the Planning Commission and the Woodside Fire Protection District (WFPD).

Silver recently faced criticism from the volunteer-led group Portola Valley Neighbors United , which came out against Stanford University's plan to develop land along Alpine Road known as the Wedge, in its most recent, April 16 newsletter.

Last year was a busy year for Silver. Nathhorst Triangle residents filed a massive public records request with the town after they were concerned about the potential for a multifamily housing development in their neighborhood. The town also settled a lawsuit alleging Brown Act violations over text messages between town staff and advisory committee members, saying it was necessary to save the town the cost of expensive litigation.

Town Manager Jeremy Dennis left his role on March 17. Public Works Director Howard Young is filling the position on an interim basis while he continues to head the Public Works Department. Assistant Town Manager Melvin Gaines left the town in January to take on the city manager role in East Palo Alto. Town Clerk Melissa Thurman resigned on March 20 . She is now serving as clerk for the city of Los Altos .

Portola Valley town attorney announces resignation, adding to list of leadership vacancies

Cara Silver's last day is May 22