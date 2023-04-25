Burglars steal $200K-$300K in jewelry and documents from Woodside home

Someone broke into a home on the 1200 block of Cañada Road in Woodside last week, reportedly stealing a safe with about $200,000-$300,000 worth of jewelry and documents, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The burglary happened at the Woodside Glens neighborhood home between 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, according to the police blotter.

On Thursday between 10 a.m. and noon, someone also broke into a home on the first block of Winding Way in the Mountain Home Road neighborhood. They took a piece of jewelry worth $300 and 16 digital photographs, said Sgt. Javier Acosta in an email.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents may call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 800-547-2700.