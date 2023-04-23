News

Letters to the editor: Superblooms and climate change, abortion and the Comstock Act

by Readers

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 23, 2023, 7:40 am 0
Anomalous weather and superbloom can be traced to climate change

Spring 2023 is proving to be one of the most beautiful we've experienced in quite a long time here in the Bay Area. After all the recent rain, the hills are now a lush green with scores of wildflowers brightening the landscape. Add to that all the beautiful trees in full bloom and this season seems to be one for the record books.

Unfortunately, though, many of us are paying the price for all this incredible beauty. Seasonal allergies are peaking right now due to the intense amount of pollen in the air from all the trees, grasses and flowers.

An NBC Bay Area news interview with Dr. Robert Torrano of the Allergy and Asthma Associates of Northern California concluded, "New government research suggests pollen season is starting 20 days earlier, and lasts 10 days longer than usual. There is 21% more pollen in the air than in 1990, largely fueled by the carbon dioxide from man-made climate change."

If we don’t do more to reduce global warming, allergy season will continue to worsen over time, making life miserable for many. However, to reduce carbon pollution, we must speed up the pace at which we build and connect new clean energy projects.

Permitting reform is critical if we’re going to make the clean energy transition happen fast enough to meet our climate targets. If we don’t start building clean energy infrastructure faster, we will only achieve about 20% of the potential carbon pollution reduction from climate policy already in place (specifically, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022).

Sen. Josh Becker’s SB 420, the California Transmission Prioritization Act, will make it easier and quicker to build the 15,000 miles of new transmission lines California is estimated to need to modernize its power grid -- a win for all Californians.

Paula Danz

Volunteer, Citizens' Climate Lobby

Los Altos

Comstock Act should not be applied to abortion

Having ruled that abortion is the province of the states, it would now seem impossible for courts to legitimately apply a 19th-century federal law, the Comstock Act of 1873. Of course, the reverse may be true also; if sanity prevails, and Congress enacts legislation permitting abortion, the Comstock Act must be nullified – but until it is, I don't see how it can be applied.

Don Barnby

Spruce Avenue, Menlo Park

