Woman killed, teenager severely injured in wrong-way crash on Interstate 280

The wrong-way driver was arrested and taken to Stanford with minor injuries. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, CHP said

by Michelle Iracheta / Redwood City Pulse

A woman has died and a 14-year-old boy has been severely injured after a motorist drove north on the southbound lanes of Interstate 280 Saturday into oncoming traffic, allegedly crashing into a black BMV, which contained the woman and boy, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Redwood City branch.

Traffic is heavy along Interstate 280 south of State Route 92 Saturday following a wrong-way crash at around 4 p.m. that killed one person. Courtesy Google Maps.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Interstate 280 south, just south of State Route 92. The woman, who was in her 40s, died at the scene and the boy who had suffered major injuries as a result of the crash was taken to Stanford Health Care. According to the CHP, the collision occurred when a white Ford sedan, driving northbound on the southbound lanes, struck a black BMW in the No. 4 lane.

The driver of the white Ford was arrested and taken to Stanford with minor injuries. It is currently unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, CHP said.

Following the incident, lane Nos. 3, 4 and 5 are closed and expected to remain so until approximately 6 p.m. Lanes Nos. 1 and 2 are open, but traffic is heavy. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes.

