Ravenswood bike lane pilot project advances, going to City Council for a vote

The newly striped bike lane on Ravenswood Avenue could become a permanent fixture between Alma Street and Noel Drive after a unanimous vote by the Menlo Park Complete Streets Commission at an April 17 meeting.

The city rolled out a pilot program to install a bike lane on Ravenswood Avenue in March, aiming to create safer routes for bicyclists. According to the city staff report, there had been 21 collisions on Ravenswood between Laurel and Alma streets since 2019, two of which were between a motor vehicle and a bicycle, both resulting in minor injuries.

Since the pilot program was implemented last month, there have been no collisions reported.

“I’m excited to build out our safe streets infrastructure to make biking and walking safer in Menlo Park,” Mayor Jen Wolosin said.

According to the staff report, a majority of respondents to a city survey who already cycle indicated that they were more likely to bike on Ravenswood Avenue today and approximately 33% of drivers said that pedestrians are more visible to drivers, while 61% said there was no change. A total of 76% of respondents said that bicycle safety had improved.