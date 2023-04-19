Prosecutors: Man in custody for Cal. Ave. sexual assault strangled woman, fled after spotting a witness

A Florida man suspected in series of sexual assaults in two Bay Area cities was charged last week with six felonies related to an alleged attack on a woman in Palo Alto.

Daniel Widyanto Condronimpino, 34, of Palm Beach, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a pedestrian tunnel that connects California and Alma avenues in Palo Alto on April 9, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

At about 2:45 p.m., Condronimpino allegedly passed the woman going the opposite direction as she was walking her bike through the tunnel. He turned around, snuck up behind her and shoved her to the ground, according to prosecutors.

The woman hit her head on the pavement and was then allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled by Condronimpino as she tried to call for help, prosecutors said.

The attack was interrupted by another person walking into the tunnel, at which point Condronimpino allegedly took the woman's cellphone and fled.