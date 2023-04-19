News

Prosecutors: Man in custody for Cal. Ave. sexual assault strangled woman, fled after spotting a witness

Daniel Condronimpino faces 6 felonies for April 9 attack

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 19, 2023, 6:20 pm 0
A Florida man suspected in series of sexual assaults in two Bay Area cities was charged last week with six felonies related to an alleged attack on a woman in Palo Alto.

Daniel Widyanto Condronimpuno, 34, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Palo Alto that took place on April 9, 2023. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.

Daniel Widyanto Condronimpino, 34, of Palm Beach, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a pedestrian tunnel that connects California and Alma avenues in Palo Alto on April 9, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

At about 2:45 p.m., Condronimpino allegedly passed the woman going the opposite direction as she was walking her bike through the tunnel. He turned around, snuck up behind her and shoved her to the ground, according to prosecutors.

The woman hit her head on the pavement and was then allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled by Condronimpino as she tried to call for help, prosecutors said.

The attack was interrupted by another person walking into the tunnel, at which point Condronimpino allegedly took the woman's cellphone and fled.

A couple of days later, officers with the University of California, Berkeley Police Department got in touch with Palo Alto investigators to say they were investigating a man matching Condronimpino's description in a series of sexual assaults on campus, according to prosecutors.

On April 11, campus police arrested Condronimpino for one of the alleged assaults they were investigating and turned him over to Palo Alto police.

"Thanks to the quick and decisive actions of the witnesses and police here and across the Bay, this dangerous and violent criminal is off the streets," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a news release Wednesday, April 19. "Now my office will try to make sure he stays off of them."

Condronimpino is being held without bail and his next court date is scheduled for June 13.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have additional information to call Palo Alto police at 650-329-2413.

