FDA: All COVID vaccinations to be bivalent vaccine to 'simplify' recommendations

The COVID-19 vaccine targeting the original strain of the virus as well as two substrains of the omicron variant will now be used for all vaccinations in the U.S., federal regulators said Tuesday.

The bivalent vaccine has, until Tuesday's changes to the emergency use authorizations for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, only been approved for use as a booster vaccine.

With Tuesday's changes, U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials said they intend to simplify the recommended COVID-19 vaccine schedules for most people.

Previously, the original COVID-19 vaccine was approved as the first two doses for everyone ages 6 months and up, while the bivalent vaccine was used as a booster or as the third dose of a three-vaccine series for younger children.

As of Tuesday, the original COVID-19 vaccine is no longer approved for use in the U.S. Unvaccinated people will only need to receive one dose of the bivalent vaccine to be considered vaccinated.