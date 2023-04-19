News

Community briefs: Neighborhood cleanup, Portola Valley general plan discussion group

Atherton resident Jeanette Kennedy tutors Gricelda at Costaño Elementary School in East Palo Alto as part of the Ravenswood Classroom Partners (formerly All Students Matter) program before the pandemic. Courtesy Irene Searles.

Ravenswood Classroom Partners info session

Ravenswood Classroom Partners is seeking volunteers to help struggling learners in the Ravenswood City School District community. The nonprofit will host a coffee and an info session about RCP on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. in Palo Alto.

RSVP to Program Director Cristiana Freed at [email protected]

Find out more at ravenswoodclassroompartners.org.

Portola Valley holds monthly general plan discussion group

A citizen-formed Portola Valley general plan discussion group will meet every fourth Tuesday in the Buckeye Room at Town Center, 765 Portola Road. The meeting will be limited to 90 minutes.

The next meeting is on April 27.

Portola Valley neighborhood cleanup day is Saturday, April 29

Portola Valley residents can join a neighborhood cleanup on April 29 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Portola Valley Town Center, 765 Portola Road.

With some exceptions, the program accepts household goods, appliances, construction debris, green waste and electronic equipment that is no longer working.

Bring a copy of your GreenWaste garbage bill or the mailer insert as proof of residency.

