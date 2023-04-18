Leaf blowers, $300K train museum, EV chargers on Atherton council agenda

The Atherton City Council has a packed agenda on Wednesday, April 19. A proposed upcoming leaf blower ban, electric vehicle chargers in Holbrook-Palmer Park along with $230,000 in other improvements to the park, and a $300,000 designation for a rail history museum.
Train history museum
The council will consider awarding a construction contract for the Atherton rail history museum to the lowest responsive bidder, Castillo Plumbing, Inc. of Hayward, for $302,000 and authorize funding for change orders up to $30,000, according to a staff report.
Caltrain ended service in Atherton in late 2020. Caltrain has provided the town with a $400,000 grant to outfit its 620-square-foot train station depot into a museum.
The council will also examine whether to use library funds for the 2022-23 fiscal year to support of the production of two Atherton history videos for the town's upcoming centennial celebration, which could run in a loop at the history museum, City Hall and library for about $25,000, according to a staff report.
Leaf blowers and EVs on the agenda
The council has already discussed banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in town starting on July 1, 2024, in alignment with when the state plans on banning their use. Council members will vote on the ban during the meeting.
The council will also evaluate if, and where, to install EV charging stations in Holbrook-Palmer Park at 150 Watkins Ave. The three locations under consideration are: near the exit of the park, near the Jennings Pavilion and near the main house.
In spring 2022, Peninsula Clean Energy provided Atherton free site design assistance and generated a charging evaluation report for EV charging at three sites in Holbrook-Palmer Park. Peninsula Clean Energy is offering funding of up to $5,000 per Level 2 charging connector.
Park improvements
The council will look at authorizing about $65,000 to repair a play structure in Holbrook-Palmer Park.
During a routine inspection of the playground on Feb. 15, staff noticed significant deterioration in several supports on the play structure for older children in the park. The play structure was then closed and taped off for safety. In addition to the structural supports needing repair and/or replacement, there were other damaged and rusted parts needing replacement, according to staff.
Staff also recommends that council authorize funding and award a contract to Brightview Landscape Services for about $95,000 to replace the existing asphalt pathway in the park between the pedestrian bridge and the park entry with a decomposed granite path.
Also on the table is $70,000 for landscape improvements to the event garden.
Meeting info
Read the full agenda here.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers, 80 Fair Oaks Lane, and on Zoom.
