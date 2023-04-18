Leaf blowers, $300K train museum, EV chargers on Atherton council agenda

The Atherton City Council has a packed agenda on Wednesday, April 19. A proposed upcoming leaf blower ban, electric vehicle chargers in Holbrook-Palmer Park along with $230,000 in other improvements to the park, and a $300,000 designation for a rail history museum.

Train history museum

The council will consider awarding a construction contract for the Atherton rail history museum to the lowest responsive bidder, Castillo Plumbing, Inc. of Hayward, for $302,000 and authorize funding for change orders up to $30,000, according to a staff report.

Caltrain ended service in Atherton in late 2020. Caltrain has provided the town with a $400,000 grant to outfit its 620-square-foot train station depot into a museum.

The council will also examine whether to use library funds for the 2022-23 fiscal year to support of the production of two Atherton history videos for the town's upcoming centennial celebration, which could run in a loop at the history museum, City Hall and library for about $25,000, according to a staff report.

Leaf blowers and EVs on the agenda

The council has already discussed banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in town starting on July 1, 2024, in alignment with when the state plans on banning their use. Council members will vote on the ban during the meeting.