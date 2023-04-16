News

Pedestrian dies in Caltrain collision at Churchill Avenue crossing in Palo Alto

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 16, 2023, 9:47 pm 0

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Caltrain in Palo Alto on Sunday, April 16. Photo by Veronica Weber.

A person was struck and killed by a train in Palo Alto on Sunday night.

Caltrain Media Relations Manager Tasha Bartholomew said at 8:43 p.m., southbound train 678 struck and killed someone at the Churchill Avenue grade crossing in Palo Alto.

Bartholomew said at 9:19 p.m. that emergency personnel were at the scene and train service was stopped at the incident area.

There are approximately 46 passengers onboard, with no other injuries reported. This is Caltrain's second fatality of the year.

