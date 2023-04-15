Community briefs: Wildfire prep, historic Woodside Store event and local school admins honored

Solomon Hill, executive director of technology for the Ravenswood City School District, was named the technology administrator of the year.

The Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 5 recognized 10 San Mateo County administrators at its 2023 awards ceremony on April 5, for their achievements and dedication to public education.

The volunteer docent group, the Woodside Storekeepers, will greet the public and invite visitors to experience life in the 1880s. This special family day will focus on the history of the store and the redwood logging activities in the area. Children can try cutting a log with a two-person saw, cleaving shingles with a mallet and froe, competing in a seed spitting contest, making dolls and other activities. The Woodside Store is a San Mateo County Park operated by the San Mateo County Historical Association.

On Sunday, May 7, between noon and 4 p.m., the San Mateo County Historical Association invites the public to a free day at the historic Woodside Store at the corner of Tripp and Kings Mountain roads in Woodside.

The workshop will be hosted in Spanish on Tuesday, April 18, and in English Wednesday, April 19. Both will be held at the Belle Haven Branch Library at 413 Ivy Drive from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Residents can register at bit.ly/mp-tenants.

The workshops will explore tenant resources and education on tenants' rights on evictions, home conditions and lease agreement rules. The event will offer free food and childcare.

There will also be free giveaways each hour and vendors selling preparedness items. The event will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1105 Valparaiso Ave.

Several disaster prevention and relief organizations will be on hand, including Menlo Park Fire Protection District, FEMA, the Red Cross and PG&E. The event will also feature food trucks, fire engine tours, fire safety and hands-only CPR training and sign-ups for free smoke detectors.

There will be a free disaster preparedness fair for Peninsula residents from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Representatives from the California Department of Insurance will discuss California’s new insurance regulations and the changing insurance market. After the presentation, attendees can discuss their specific insurance concerns. Members of the Woodside Fire Protection District and San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management will present on what would happen during a real wildfire event.

Attendees can visit 21 wildfire preparedness exhibits. Contractors and manufacturers of fire mitigation products will be on hand to answer questions as well as landscaping experts, who can explain how to create an ember-resistant, defensible space around a home.

The event focuses on two key wildfire issues: The rising cost of fire insurance and keeping residents safe during a wildfire evacuation.

The Association of California School Administrators is the largest umbrella organization for school leaders in the United States. ACSA's Region 5, which encompasses San Francisco and San Mateo counties, serves 25 districts and more than 300 schools educating 158,000 students.

Community briefs: Wildfire prep, historic Woodside Store event and local school admins honored