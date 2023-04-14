Local residents who have died recently

Local residents who died recently include: May Bloom Rodrigues, 84, a longtime Palo Alto resident, professional cook and caterer known as a gracious host with a love of Irish folk music, died on April 3; Barbara Ann Hatt, 61, a Midpeninsula native who worked as an accountant at Bloom Energy for more than a decade and was known for her free and adventurous spirit, died on March 21; Kathryn "Katie" Elizabeth Cotton, 57, a Menlo Park resident who worked most of her 18-year career directly for Steve Jobs as vice president of worldwide corporate communications for Apple Inc. and later raised awareness for mental health education for children as a volunteer in retirement, died on April 6.
