Redwood City's Rock the Dock concert series returns

The Port of Redwood City has announced the return of the popular Rock the Dock concert series every Saturday from April through November 2023.
The weekly concerts will be held on Saturday afternoons, from 3:30 p.m.- 6 p.m. at 475 Seaport Blvd., Redwood City.
Concerts will feature an array of local and regional talent. With a diverse lineup of musical genres and performers, there will surely be something for everyone at Rock the Dock.
The series kicked off last week with Pop Fiction. Here's the lineup through early summer:
• Cocktail Monkeys - April 15
• Smokin' Slice of Mojo - April 22
• Daze on the Green - April 29
• Momotombo - May 6
• The Purple Ones - May 13
• Dutch Uncle - May 20
• Pride and Joy - May 27
• Native Elements - June 3
• Cheeseballs - June 10
• Neon Velvet - June 17
• Penetrator Groove Band - June 24
On-site parking is available for concert attendees. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, jackets and refreshments to enjoy the outdoor concert experience. Various on-site food vendors will also be present for those looking to grab a bite to eat while enjoying the live music.
For more information on the Rock the Dock concert series, including a full schedule of performances and any potential updates or changes, visit rockthedockrwc.com.
