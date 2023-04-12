The women behind the wine: Portola Valley resident recounts the making of Ridge Winery

Their wives Fran Bennion and Blanche Rosen, along with Sue, acted as the social conduit — putting together meals, harvest parties, picnics and managing the children, who did some of the physical labor. People — including local football players and future leaders of Silicon Valley industries — coveted a chance to come and help pick the grapes. The women were a huge part of spreading the word about Ridge.

Now, nearly 65 years later, Crane is recounting the little-known story of the women behind the making of Ridge Vineyards in Cupertino in her new, self-published book, a 22-month labor of love authored by her longtime friend Helen Park Bigelow "Behind the Barrels: The Women of Ridge." Over 100 people attended the book launch party at Crane's home at The Sequoias senior living community in March.

Nights spent under the stars in sleeping bags, picking grapes among celebrities and winning a major award that help put California wines on the map were not what Portola Valley resident Sue Crane imagined when her husband, against her wishes, bought a plot of land in the Santa Cruz Mountains in 1959.

"I would take care of the children and suffered because I had to stay home," she said. She had three sons, all within three and half years, the first born in 1958, shortly before the winery's purchase.

She refers to herself as a "winery widow" in the book because her husband would spend all week at SRI, then all weekend at the vineyard.

Crane was pregnant with her first child when Hew drove her up the dirt one-way road (now a two-way drive). The land is 4.5 miles up Monte Bello Road.

When the men bought the land in 1959, they had no intent to start a winery. It was simply a property investment. "None of them cared a hoot about wine," Park Bigelow explained. "I thought it was a stupid idea," said Crane.

"The women — Fran Bennion, Blanche Rosen, and Sue Crane — were the glue, and the hub, of their families," Crane wrote in the book. "Each woman was vigorously involved in raising children, managing the household, and balancing her own artistic pursuits while supporting the men. Some gave their support more reluctantly than others, some with more enthusiasm."

The vineyard helped bring global attention to California wines when it won fifth place in the 1976 Judgement of Paris , for its 1971 Monte Bello Cabernet. Stag's Leap of Napa Valley won first place for its 1973 Cabernet.

"The kids working so hard at the winery doing really important, useful real work was a gift to them," she said. "Kids don't get that advantage very often."

"Sue remembers the beauty of those days — not just the sight of rows of grapevines and rolling hills, but the sense of people being so glad to participate, the camaraderie, the voices and laughter drifting in the air," she recounts in the book.

Eventually, they learned to make fine wine and it became a thriving, family-run business. And they learned to love the experience running the winery.

All sales of the book will go to a scholarship fund for The Sequoias employees and an employee holiday gift fund.

The book is on sale in The Sequoias gift shop at 501 Portola Road in Portola Valley. It will also be available in Ridge Vineyards' tasting rooms in Cupertino and Healdsburg this month, according to the winery. It may also be available on the vineyard's website, ridgewine.com .

A few times a year, Crane visits the vineyard, bringing friends and sharing the experience with them. Her boys are bonded to Ridge, she said.

"We (the women) were very, very taken for granted," she said. "Knowingly, we allowed it. ... I was very satisfied to be the wife of a vineyard owner, but I realized I was very involved."

There is some loneliness being the last standing member of the vineyard. Crane said she feels like the women would be very proud and pleased with the book and would tell her: "Sue, you got it, we were important."

The two weren't sure what the cover should look like until they brought on a French book designer, Karen Sheckler-Wilson, who created the clever idea of superimposing a photo of Crane with the title of the book in the style of the vineyard's wine label.

As they started, it seemed clear it was important to focus on the women involved in the vineyard.

Eventually, Crane convinced her to sign on and they met weekly, talking and looking at about 1,000 photos she had collected over the years from the winery. Crane pulled from Hew's journal on his time at the vineyard.

When Crane asked Park Bigelow, a longtime friend and Palo Alto resident who moved to The Sequoias in 2015 and is a writer, if she could write the book, Park Bigelow said she couldn't because she neither a journalist nor a ghost writer.

The idea to write a book came to Crane 20 years ago, but it wasn't until she moved into The Sequoias in 2014 that she got serious about actually putting her thoughts on paper. She was going to dinner every night, where she had a captive audience for stories of Ridge while sharing its wine with other residents.

The women behind the wine: Portola Valley resident recounts the making of Ridge Winery

Sue Crane published 'Behind the Barrels' about the women who contributed to local winery's success