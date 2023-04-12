Man arrested following brazen sexual assault in California Avenue pedestrian undercrossing

The woman, who is in her 50s, was walking her bicycle east in the tunnel when a man who also had a bicycle passed her in the opposite direction, she told police. The man allegedly struck her from behind, causing her to fall to the ground, and then sexually assaulted her.

After the California Avenue attack, a passerby reported to police at 2:49 p.m. Sunday discovering an injured woman in the California Avenue pedestrian underpass, where she said she had just been sexually assaulted.

While neither the Palo Alto nor UC Berkeley police have directly stated it, Condronimpuno may be the same man that UC Berkeley police arrested Tuesday in connection with five sexual assaults and batteries, including a robbery, against women on campus in a seven-day period, according to an April 11 news report by Berkeleyside . UC Berkeley police withheld the arrestee's name in a community advisory issued Tuesday.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Daniel Widyanto Condronimpuno of Palm Beach, Florida, was taken into custody on Tuesday, April 11, with help from law enforcement at the University of California, Berkeley, Palo Alto police said in a press release . An earlier police press release incorrectly stated he lived in San Francisco.

On Tuesday morning, detectives spoke with investigators from the UC Berkeley Police Department, who said they had a possible suspect under observation. Later that day around 12:40 p.m., UCPD officers arrested the man on campus at Memorial Glade. Palo Alto officers assigned to the case went to Berkeley and conducted an additional follow-up investigation.

The man was described as Asian and between 30 and 40 years old. He had a stocky build and was clean-shaven. He wore a dark bike helmet, dark sunglasses and a high-visibility yellow top. Police released a suspect sketch on Monday, April 10.

The woman suffered moderate injuries, including lacerations to the back of her head and bruises on her neck. She was taken to a hospital, where she received treatment and a sexual assault forensic exam, police said.​​

The woman shouted for help and the man stole her cellphone before he fled the scene, she told police. Responding officers found the cellphone in the 3000 block of Emerson Street.

Anyone with information about the reported sexual assault is asked to call Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

"Police would like to thank the many community members in Palo Alto and beyond who assisted our investigation by providing information in the aftermath of this assault and who shared information about the crime to help get the word out. Police would also like to thank members of the media who covered this incident and helped to widely distribute the sketch of the suspect," they said.

The Palo Alto Police Department said it is temporarily withholding the release of Condronimpuno's photo, as other law enforcement agencies still have active investigations involving the same individual and the premature release of his photo could hamper the investigation of their cases, according to the press release. Palo Alto police plan to share the booking photo once they receive confirmation that the release won't compromise other cases.

Meanwhile, UC Berkeley police also arrested a man in connection with five sexual assaults and batteries, including a robbery, against women on campus in a seven-day period, according to an April 11 news report by Berkeleyside . It isn't known if the arrested man is Condronimpuno. UC Berkeley police withheld the arrestee's name in a community advisory issued Tuesday.

The investigators arrested and booked Condronimpuno into Santa Clara County jail for multiple felonies: attempted rape by force, sexual penetration by force, assault with intent to commit rape, forcible sexual battery, false imprisonment, felony battery, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, in addition to a misdemeanor of preventing someone from summoning help with a wireless communication device. Online court records show he's in custody on $1 million.

Man arrested following brazen sexual assault in California Avenue pedestrian undercrossing

Investigators locate suspect on UC Berkeley campus