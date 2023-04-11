News

Man charged in vandalism of statues at St. Patrick's Seminary

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 11, 2023, 11:27 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

San Mateo County Sheriff and Superior Court in Redwood City. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A 39-year-old transient has been arrested and charged for allegedly vandalizing statues of the Biblical figures of Mary and Joseph in Menlo Park on the night before Easter last weekend, San Mateo County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Roberto Vatical is accused of the vandalism of the statues at St. Patrick's Seminary and University on Middlefield Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the county District Attorney's Office.

Seminarians take communion in the main chapel at St. Patrick's Seminary, Friday, in Menlo Park, December 12, 2008. Photo by Michelle Le.

Vatical allegedly set a Duraflame log at the base of the statue of Joseph, sprayed lighter fluid on it and set it on fire, then taped a balloon to the statue's right hand and clear tape around the neck, while the statue of Mary had a broken egg on its face and pieces of bread and tomatoes on the ground, prosecutors said.

A priest at the seminary saw the fire and came out to put it out as Vatical allegedly fled.

Investigators eventually identified Vatical as the suspect after finding stickers on the food found at the statues and going to a nearby Safeway, where surveillance footage showed him buying the fire log, balloon and lighter fluid, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Vatical was later found and arrested at a bus stop and was charged with felony vandalism of a place of worship and misdemeanor unlawful setting of a fire, prosecutors said.

He remains in custody on $20,000 bail and made his initial appearance in court Monday but did not enter a plea. The county's Private Defender Program was appointed to represent him and he was set to return to court Tuesday afternoon.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Man charged in vandalism of statues at St. Patrick's Seminary

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 11, 2023, 11:27 am

A 39-year-old transient has been arrested and charged for allegedly vandalizing statues of the Biblical figures of Mary and Joseph in Menlo Park on the night before Easter last weekend, San Mateo County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Roberto Vatical is accused of the vandalism of the statues at St. Patrick's Seminary and University on Middlefield Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the county District Attorney's Office.

Vatical allegedly set a Duraflame log at the base of the statue of Joseph, sprayed lighter fluid on it and set it on fire, then taped a balloon to the statue's right hand and clear tape around the neck, while the statue of Mary had a broken egg on its face and pieces of bread and tomatoes on the ground, prosecutors said.

A priest at the seminary saw the fire and came out to put it out as Vatical allegedly fled.

Investigators eventually identified Vatical as the suspect after finding stickers on the food found at the statues and going to a nearby Safeway, where surveillance footage showed him buying the fire log, balloon and lighter fluid, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Vatical was later found and arrested at a bus stop and was charged with felony vandalism of a place of worship and misdemeanor unlawful setting of a fire, prosecutors said.

He remains in custody on $20,000 bail and made his initial appearance in court Monday but did not enter a plea. The county's Private Defender Program was appointed to represent him and he was set to return to court Tuesday afternoon.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.