Former Portola Valley town clerk lands in Los Altos

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Melissa Thurman. Courtesy city of Los Altos.

Melissa Thurman, who left her role as Portola Valley town clerk last month, started as Los Altos' city clerk on Monday, April 10.

Thurman took on the Portola Valley role in April 2022 and left on March 20. She joined San Bruno's city government in 2018, according to her LinkedIn. Before those roles, she held positions in the cities of Redwood City, Half Moon Bay and San Bernardino, according to a city of Los Altos press release. She has over 15 years of experience working for city governments.

"We are very excited to welcome Melissa to the city," said Los Altos Assistant City Manager Jon Maginot in a statement. She brings a wide variety of experience to the role, and vast expertise in records management, elections, and technology implementation that will better our service to the City Council, commissions, and Los Altos community."

Thurman holds certifications as a master municipal clerk and a certified municipal clerk. Thurman is a designated fellow of the Athenian Dialogue Society, the leadership training arm of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

Thurman succeeds former clerk Andrea Chelemengos, who retired in April 2022. Assistant City Clerk Angel Rodriguez has served as the interim city clerk during the transition.

Portola Valley is in the midst of finding replacements for other recently vacant positions. Town Manager Jeremy Dennis left his role on March 17 and Public Works Director Howard Young is filling in the position on an interim basis. Assistant Town Manager Melvin Gaines left the town in January to take on the city manager role in East Palo Alto.

