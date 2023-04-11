News

Friends and family create memorial for man killed by fallen tree on Alpine Road

Jesus Ivan Cruz Diaz was driving back from a job when a eucalyptus crushed his van

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 11, 2023, 6:15 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Family and friends set up a memorial, with flowers and photos, to remember Jesus Ivan Cruz Diaz on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Diaz was killed by a falling tree on Alpine Road in Portola Valley on March 21, 2023. Courtesy Rita Comes.

Family and friends of Jesus Ivan Cruz Diaz, the San Jose man killed on March 21 after a eucalyptus tree along Alpine Road near Highway 280 fell on his work van set up a memorial to remember the 29-year-old.

A small memorial service was held at the site of his death on Easter Sunday, April 9, afternoon, according to Portola Valley resident Rita Comes. Diaz was driving away from a job when the huge tree crashed down on his van during a gusty atmospheric river storm. Several other nearby trees came down as first-responders worked to extricate him from the vehicle.

Almost $100,000 has been raised for Diaz's funeral expenses through a GoFundMe created by his employer, Able Plumbing, Sewer and Drain.

Family and friends set up a memorial to remember Jesus Ivan Cruz Diaz on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Diaz was killed by a falling tree on Alpine Road in Portola Valley on March 21, 2023. Courtesy Rita Comes.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support that we have received since we launched this GoFundMe campaign in honor of Jesus," Glen Gilbert of Able Plumbing wrote in a March 29 update on the site. "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has contributed to the fundraiser, shared our story, or offered your condolences during this difficult time. Your kindness and generosity have helped us raise vital funds to assist Jesus's family. We cannot thank you enough for your support and compassion."

Stanford University, which owns the land where the tree fallen tree was growing, is still in the process of removing hazardous eucalyptus trees from that stretch of its property along Alpine Road in Portola Valley.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Friends and family create memorial for man killed by fallen tree on Alpine Road

Jesus Ivan Cruz Diaz was driving back from a job when a eucalyptus crushed his van

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 11, 2023, 6:15 pm

Family and friends of Jesus Ivan Cruz Diaz, the San Jose man killed on March 21 after a eucalyptus tree along Alpine Road near Highway 280 fell on his work van set up a memorial to remember the 29-year-old.

A small memorial service was held at the site of his death on Easter Sunday, April 9, afternoon, according to Portola Valley resident Rita Comes. Diaz was driving away from a job when the huge tree crashed down on his van during a gusty atmospheric river storm. Several other nearby trees came down as first-responders worked to extricate him from the vehicle.

Almost $100,000 has been raised for Diaz's funeral expenses through a GoFundMe created by his employer, Able Plumbing, Sewer and Drain.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support that we have received since we launched this GoFundMe campaign in honor of Jesus," Glen Gilbert of Able Plumbing wrote in a March 29 update on the site. "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has contributed to the fundraiser, shared our story, or offered your condolences during this difficult time. Your kindness and generosity have helped us raise vital funds to assist Jesus's family. We cannot thank you enough for your support and compassion."

Stanford University, which owns the land where the tree fallen tree was growing, is still in the process of removing hazardous eucalyptus trees from that stretch of its property along Alpine Road in Portola Valley.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.