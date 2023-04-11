Friends and family create memorial for man killed by fallen tree on Alpine Road

Family and friends of Jesus Ivan Cruz Diaz, the San Jose man killed on March 21 after a eucalyptus tree along Alpine Road near Highway 280 fell on his work van set up a memorial to remember the 29-year-old.

A small memorial service was held at the site of his death on Easter Sunday, April 9, afternoon, according to Portola Valley resident Rita Comes. Diaz was driving away from a job when the huge tree crashed down on his van during a gusty atmospheric river storm. Several other nearby trees came down as first-responders worked to extricate him from the vehicle.

Almost $100,000 has been raised for Diaz's funeral expenses through a GoFundMe created by his employer, Able Plumbing, Sewer and Drain.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support that we have received since we launched this GoFundMe campaign in honor of Jesus," Glen Gilbert of Able Plumbing wrote in a March 29 update on the site. "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has contributed to the fundraiser, shared our story, or offered your condolences during this difficult time. Your kindness and generosity have helped us raise vital funds to assist Jesus's family. We cannot thank you enough for your support and compassion."

Stanford University, which owns the land where the tree fallen tree was growing, is still in the process of removing hazardous eucalyptus trees from that stretch of its property along Alpine Road in Portola Valley.