Two cars reported stolen from Atherton home on Monday

Someone stole two cars from a home on the first block of Tuscaloosa Avenue in Atherton in the early morning hours of Monday, April 10, according to a police news bulletin.

At around 8:54 a.m., a resident reported that two cars parked in their driveway were missing. Officers on the scene from an unlocked door at the home and while searching the residence, found other items were missing. The break-in happened around 4:30 a.m., police said.

The suspect might have been driving a grey Ford Escape, according to police.

The burglary is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call, and for those who live around Tuscaloosa Avenue, to check their surveillance video and report any possible leads to the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.