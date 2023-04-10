On the hunt for eggs at Flood Park

Hundreds of egg-seekers, baskets in hand, roamed Flood Park in Menlo Park on Saturday.

The city, in partnership with San Mateo County Parks, hosted an egg hunt and an array of other seasonal activities on April 8 at the county park, located at 215 Bay Road.

The main attraction at the free event was the egg hunt, which divided up kids by age groups and staggered the start times, to keep it fair.

Other highlights included a photo booth featuring the Easter Bunny, craft tables, sack races, corn hole, fire trucks, a face painter and balloon artists.