News

On the hunt for eggs at Flood Park

by Almanac staff

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 10, 2023, 11:37 am 0

Children make a mad dash for eggs the annual Egg Hunt at Flood Park in Menlo Park on April 8, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.

Hundreds of egg-seekers, baskets in hand, roamed Flood Park in Menlo Park on Saturday.

The city, in partnership with San Mateo County Parks, hosted an egg hunt and an array of other seasonal activities on April 8 at the county park, located at 215 Bay Road.

The main attraction at the free event was the egg hunt, which divided up kids by age groups and staggered the start times, to keep it fair.

Other highlights included a photo booth featuring the Easter Bunny, craft tables, sack races, corn hole, fire trucks, a face painter and balloon artists.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

An egg hunter carrying a fluffy bunny basket searches for eggs during the annual Egg Hunt at Flood Park in Menlo Park on April 8, 2023; Easter eggs cover the grass at Flood Park on April 8. Photos by Devin Roberts.

The Easter Bunny poses for a picture with a young visitor at the annual Egg Hunt at Flood Park in Menlo Park on April 8, 2023; City Parks Supervisor and Project Manager Bill Halleck holds a coveted golden egg at the annual Egg Hunt. Photos by Devin Roberts.

A face painter adorns a young visitor at the annual Egg Hunt in Menlo Park on April 8, 2023; Crowds gather at the craft tables during the annual Egg Hunt. Photos by Devin Roberts.

Children and parents line up to participate in the annual Egg Hunt at Flood Park in Menlo Park on April 8, 2023; A balloon artist delights a young visitor at the annual Egg Hunt. Photos by Devin Roberts.

Children complete in a sack race during the annual Egg Hunt at Flood Park in Menlo Park on April 8, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

On the hunt for eggs at Flood Park

by Almanac staff /

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 10, 2023, 11:37 am

Hundreds of egg-seekers, baskets in hand, roamed Flood Park in Menlo Park on Saturday.

The city, in partnership with San Mateo County Parks, hosted an egg hunt and an array of other seasonal activities on April 8 at the county park, located at 215 Bay Road.

The main attraction at the free event was the egg hunt, which divided up kids by age groups and staggered the start times, to keep it fair.

Other highlights included a photo booth featuring the Easter Bunny, craft tables, sack races, corn hole, fire trucks, a face painter and balloon artists.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.