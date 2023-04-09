Council wants new Menlo Park Community Center to focus on Belle Haven residents

The need for Belle Haven-centric services was front and center as the Menlo Park City Council discussed future programming at the Menlo Park Community Center (MPCC) at an April 4 meeting at the Belle Haven Library.

A heavy emphasis was on making services for the soon-opening MPCC focus on the surrounding community’s needs. Vice Mayor Cecilia Taylor said that she wanted to make sure that all Belle Haven students were given priority access to the MPCC, including those who are homeschooled.

No concrete plans came from the meeting, but it did generate some ideas. The center could give priority to those who signed up for programs in-person, which would indirectly give priority to the MPCC’s closest neighbors. However, it was acknowledged that some residents with mobility issues could struggle with that system, and Council member Betsy Nash said that residents who cannot get time off of work to sign up for programs should be accounted for.

“I think one of the challenges now is going to be taking all of those words and putting them into action,” Nash said.

Mayor Jen Wolosin recommended that the city focus instead on programs that are tailored for the Belle Haven community. She said that one of her priorities was for the center to feel inviting to the community.