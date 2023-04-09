Council wants new Menlo Park Community Center to focus on Belle Haven residents

The need for Belle Haven-centric services was front and center as the Menlo Park City Council discussed future programming at the Menlo Park Community Center (MPCC) at an April 4 meeting at the Belle Haven Library.
A heavy emphasis was on making services for the soon-opening MPCC focus on the surrounding community’s needs. Vice Mayor Cecilia Taylor said that she wanted to make sure that all Belle Haven students were given priority access to the MPCC, including those who are homeschooled.
No concrete plans came from the meeting, but it did generate some ideas. The center could give priority to those who signed up for programs in-person, which would indirectly give priority to the MPCC’s closest neighbors. However, it was acknowledged that some residents with mobility issues could struggle with that system, and Council member Betsy Nash said that residents who cannot get time off of work to sign up for programs should be accounted for.
“I think one of the challenges now is going to be taking all of those words and putting them into action,” Nash said.
Mayor Jen Wolosin recommended that the city focus instead on programs that are tailored for the Belle Haven community. She said that one of her priorities was for the center to feel inviting to the community.
“I remember years ago when we were having initial conversations, people were talking about the couch that they like and the artwork on the wall,” Wolosin said. “They didn’t want it to feel like this shiny, tech-oriented newcomer … but it was like coming back home.”
Council member Drew Combs recommended that city staff bolster programs that it already has the resources to deliver to the community, stressing quality of services over quantity. Combs said some of the program concepts would be difficult to staff with well-informed teachers.
“Maybe you focus on things obviously that you feel that you can do well and that you have the talent and the resourcing to deliver it,” Combs said.
The Parks and Recreation and Library Commissions will have a joint meeting on April 26 to further discuss the MPCC and its next steps.
