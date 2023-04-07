West Menlo mailbox theft leaves resident with $18K in fraudulent charges

When Kate Mulligan dropped checks in the roadside mailbox outside the Avy Avenue post office in Menlo Park, she thought her money was safe. However, $18,400 later, she realized someone had stolen from her.

On the weekend of March 18, Mulligan was send out bills before she went on vacation. She mailed out six checks at the box in front of the West Menlo Park Post Office before leaving, assuming the mailbox was safe because it was directly outside the post office.

When Mulligan checked her account, one of the checks she mailed had been deposited, but under a different name than who she made it out to, and the amount had been altered the check to $18,000. Two other checks cleared without Mulligan's handwriting or the correct recipient, totaling $18,400.

“I was mad,” Mulligan said. “I was like, ‘How did this happen?’ You know, this isn't right.”

Mulligan said she took the issue to the Menlo Park postmaster and reported it to the United States Postal Inspection Service.