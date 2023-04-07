Portola Valley teachers share how recent double-digit raises will impact their lives

Portola Valley teachers shared their elation about their new raises, averaging 20%, during a recent school board meeting last week. The ratified contract concluded 15 months of negotiations between the Portola Valley School District and teachers union.

The agreement, approved by the Board of Trustees on March 30, is retroactive July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025. Base salaries for the Portola Valley Teachers Association teachers begin at $82,130, and teachers can earn up to $153,886 for the 2023-24 school year. The district's prior contract started teachers at $64,108, and teachers could earn up to $132,969.

Corte Madera School social studies teacher Lemma Barazi grew emotional telling the board how the changes are essential to her survival, and teachers had demonstrated to their students their right to assemble and collective bargain.

"For the remainder of the year, I no longer need to worry about a negative bank balance or finding $20 for gas just so I can get to work," she said. "Today I can quit my food delivery job and focus my energy, and time, to providing high-quality education."

Barazi previously told the board that after being forced to move out of her apartment, she had to live with 14 other people to save money.