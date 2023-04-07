Pandemic-induced enrollment recovery a mixed bag at local schools, with some still losing students

Charter school enrollment in the Ravenswood City School District dipped in the district from 45.2% last school year to 43.6% during the 2022-23 school year. This is a shift from the trend over the last few years of charter school enrollment growing.

Enrollment is down at both Menlo-Atherton and Woodside high schools. M-A in Atherton has 2,125 students enrolled this school year, down from 2,221 last school year.

Enrollment has dropped 2.3% in the Sequoia Union High School District from 10,032 students last school year to 9,802 students this school year (including both charter and non-charter schools) as of Oct. 5, 2022, when the state collected data.

While some local public schools are bouncing back from dips in student enrollment prompted by an exodus of students during the COVID-19 pandemic, others are continuing to see declines in enrollment.

State legislation took effect in fall 2022 that requires all districts to add free programs for children who turn 5 between Sept. 2, 2022 and Feb. 2, 2023. The law requires that districts offer free education to all 4-year-olds once it is fully implemented during the 2025-26 school year.

The California Department of Education released data on April 4 that shows student enrollment is beginning to stabilize statewide, with increased enrollment in kindergarten and grades seven and eleven. The state doesn't include data on transitional kindergarten enrollment.

During the 2014-15 school year, charter students made up 18% of the student population in the district, and that percentage had been steadily increasing up until this school year.

There are 33 students enrolled in TK in the Portola Valley School District this school year. Projected enrollment is expected to be 44 next school year, said Superintendent Roberta Zarea in an email.

The Ravenswood district has 71 TK students enrolled this year, 43 are enrolled in TK this school year in the Menlo Park City School District., and 17 students are enrolled in TK in the Woodside Elementary School District this school year. There were 12 in Woodside's program last year. Ravenswood had 49 TK students last school year.

The Almanac reached out to individual elementary school districts to gather TK enrollment data, as it is not yet included in the state data.

TIDE Academy, which has added a grade level each year since it opened in 2019, welcomed its fourth graduating class this year. It has 188 across three grades enrolled last school year and 243 this school year across four grades.

District officials say they've been trying to increase enrollment , which has fallen 76% since 2000 , by collaborating with local preschools to support the transition to kindergarten; engaging with community organizations about Ravenswood programs, developing an online tool to make registering for school easier for families; and bringing district fifth graders on a field trip to Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School.

"We know families in our community have options when choosing a school and that enrollment in general has been an issue for schools statewide," said district spokeswoman Joy Shen in an email. "Our understanding is that much of the charter growth in recent years can be attributed to the opening of new grade levels; the slowdown of that expansion would impact the distribution of charter vs. non-charter enrollment."

As of the state's count in October, there were 1,489 students enrolled in non-charter schools, down from 1,530 last school year. But enrollment has increased since then, according to the district. As of April 6, there are now about 1,517 students enrolled, an increase of about 5% from the start of the school year. These additional students are mostly new to the community or those who had left another program and chosen Ravenswood, according to Shen.

2,705 students are enrolled in the Menlo Park district this school year, down just five students from 2,710 students last year. Enrollment has declined since the 2019-20 school year, when there were 2,922 students. Enrollment fell slightly in the Woodside Elementary School District from 371 students last school year to 365 this school year.

"Recently we sent all current families an enrollment intention form for next year in order to plan for staffing," said Zarea. "For parents who stated they are returning, we asked why they continue to choose PVSD. Parents were effusive with praise for our teachers and staff, outstanding educational programs, and inclusive community. For parents who stated they are not returning next year, we asked why they are leaving. Very few families indicated that they are not returning, and are due to moving out of the district or very individualized reasons."

Pandemic-induced enrollment recovery a mixed bag at local schools, with some still losing students

