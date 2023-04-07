Former teacher, arraigned for alleged student rape, pleads not guilty

A former Palo Alto physical education teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student pleaded not guilty on Monday, April 3, in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Peter Michael Colombo, 55, of Redwood City, is charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault (rape) of a minor by force or fear, which is related to an alleged incident at the former Jordan Middle School (now named Greene Middle School) in 2001.

Palo Alto Unified School District administrators reported the alleged assault to police in late January 2022 after receiving an email from the victim's husband. He alleged that Colombo sexually assaulted his wife, who was now in her 30s, when she was 11 years old and a sixth grade student. The assault allegedly took place in a school locker room.

The sexual assault charge was originally filed against Colombo on June 16, 2022. Monday's arraignment followed a March 21 preliminary hearing during which the student, who was identified as a Jane Doe, and Palo Alto Detective Yolanda Franco-Clausen testified. The court also considered a submitted 44-page transcript.

Colombo taught and coached elsewhere within the school district, including at Palo Alto High School, for 24 years. His earlier teaching history includes ​​Kennedy Middle School in the Redwood City School District and Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, according to his LinkedIn profile.